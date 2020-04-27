CDC Adds 6 Symptoms To Its COVID-19 List

By 32 minutes ago
  • Indiana gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers takes a COVID-19 test at Aria Diagnostics in Indianapolis last week.
    Indiana gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers takes a COVID-19 test at Aria Diagnostics in Indianapolis last week.
    Michael Conroy / AP
Originally published on April 27, 2020 8:06 am

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added several new symptoms to its existing list of symptoms for COVID-19.

The CDC has long said said that fever, cough and shortness of breath are indications that someone might have the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. It has now added six more conditions that may come with the disease: chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.

The expanded symptoms list could prove important, because with a limited number of test kits available, typically those seeking a test must first show symptoms.

There is anecdotal evidence for some of those newly listed symptoms. NPR and other news outlets reported last month that loss of smell and taste were reported by some people with COVID-19. Patients with the disease caused by the coronavirus have also reported muscle pain, chills and headache.

The symptoms usually appear within two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, the CDC says. It stresses the "emergency warning signs" for COVID-19 are trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, confusion or inability to arouse. and bluish lips or face. People with any of these symptoms should seek medical attention immediately, the CDC says.

The coronavirus has proved highly contagious and potentially deadly, but the vast majority of people who become infected will show either no symptoms or only mild ones. The U.S., which has the highest number of confirmed cases in the world, is poised to cross the 1 million mark in coming days, with the number of deaths from the disease surpassing the annual death toll for pneumonia and flu, according to the CDC.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Centers for Disease Control
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

CDC Director: 'Very Aggressive' Contact Tracing Needed For U.S. To Return To Normal

By & Apr 10, 2020

It's the question on everyone's minds: What will it take for us to come out of this period of extreme social distancing and return to some semblance of normal life?

It turns out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been working on a plan to allow the U.S. to safely begin to scale back those policies. CDC Director Robert Redfield spoke with NPR on Thursday, saying that the plan relies on not only ramped-up testing but "very aggressive" contact tracing of those who do test positive for the coronavirus, and a major scale-up of personnel to do the necessary work.

CDC Director On Models For The Months To Come: 'This Virus Is Going To Be With Us'

By editor Mar 31, 2020

When infectious pathogens have threatened the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been front and center. During the H1N1 flu of 2009, the Ebola crisis in 2014 and the mosquito-borne outbreak of Zika in 2015, the CDC has led the federal response.

As The Coronavirus Crisis Heats Up, Why Isn't America Hearing From The CDC?

By Mar 25, 2020

At a time when the nation is desperate for authoritative information about the coronavirus pandemic, the country's foremost agency for fighting infectious disease outbreaks has gone conspicuously silent.

"I want to assure Americans that we have a team of public health experts," President Trump said at Tuesday evening's coronavirus task force briefing — a bit of reassurance that probably would not have been necessary if that briefing had included anyone from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

All Florida State Parks Close Over The Spread Of COVID-19

By Monique O. Madam / Miami Herald Mar 23, 2020
NATIONAL PARK SERVICE

WLRN depends on donors to remain South Florida’s leading nonprofit, most trusted source of news and information. Support our mission by giving monthly as a sustaining member of Friends of WLRN or make a one-time donation of your choice. Thank you. Click here to give.