CDC Bans Cruises In U.S. Waters Until October Citing Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreaks On Ships

By Taylor Dolven - Miami Herald 1 hour ago
  • Matias J Ocner / Miami Herald

Cruising is banned in U.S. waters until at least Oct. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

The health agency extended its no-sail order for cruises, previously in place through July 24, for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic amid continued disease outbreaks on cruise ships. The extension comes as the number of COVID-19 infections on land in the U.S. is surging.

The latest setback for the industry did not come as a surprise, as dozens of states are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases, including Florida, home of PortMiami — the world’s busiest cruise port — and headquarter offices for all of the major cruise companies. Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,965 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest single-day total recorded in the state since the pandemic began in March.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

Tags: 
cruise industry
cruise
CDC
news
Miami Herald

Related Content

Heard on Sundial: The Cruise Industry, Goodwill And Gardening During A Pandemic

By Alejandra Martinez May 4, 2020
Katie Lepri / WLRN

On this Monday, May 4, episode of Sundial:

Cruise industry woes. 

Hundreds of crew members on cruise ships remain out at sea, stuck in limbo for the past month. 

Don’t Travel On Cruise Ships Due To Coronavirus Risk, State Department Urges

By David Schutz / Sun Sentinel Mar 9, 2020
Port Everglades

U.S. citizens should avoid traveling on cruise ships because of the risks of coronavirus, the State Department said in an advisory Sunday.

The extraordinary statement came on the day a cruise ship due to dock at Port Everglades after a Caribbean tour was held off Fort Lauderdale beach for hours while two crew members were tested for the rapidly spreading virus.

Cruise Industry Stocks Drop, Jamaica And Cayman Deny Cruise Ship To Disembark As Coronavirus Spreads

By Taylor Dolven / Miami Herald Feb 26, 2020
TOMOHIRO OHSUMI / GETTY IMAGES

Miami-based cruise companies saw their stocks plummet Tuesday as the spread of coronavirus rattled markets for the second day in a row.

The sell-off happened as Jamaica and the Cayman Islands denied permission to an MSC Cruises ship, the Meraviglia, to disembark passengers Tuesday as scheduled for fear that an ill crew member could have the virus. MSC Cruises, which is privately held, did not respond immediately for request for comment about the crew member.

'It's A Different World Now': Meet The New Director Of Port Everglades

By Jun 29, 2020
Port Everglades
Courtesy of Port Everglades / WLRN

Port Everglades is getting a new leader today — in the middle of a $1.6 billion dollar expansion, and the Coronavirus pandemic.

CDC Releases New COVID Guidelines For Cruise Ships

By Taylor Dolven/Miami Herald Jun 3, 2020
Matias J Ocner / Miami Herald

Two and a half months after the cruise industry shut down, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the world’s largest cruise companies are nearly in agreement about how to limit COVID-19 outbreaks on ships while cruises remain banned, the agency told the Miami Herald Monday.

White House Strips CDC Of Data Collection Role For COVID-19 Hospitalizations

By & Jul 15, 2020

Updated July 16, 9:40 a.m. ET

The Trump Administration has mandated that hospitals sidestep the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and send critical information about COVID-19 hospitalizations and equipment to a different federal database.

From the start of the pandemic, the CDC has collected data on COVID-19 hospitalizations, availability of intensive care beds and personal protective equipment. But hospitals must now report that information to the Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the CDC.