CDC Bans Cruises In U.S. Waters Until October Citing Ongoing COVID-19 Outbreaks On Ships

Cruising is banned in U.S. waters until at least Oct. 1, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Thursday.

The health agency extended its no-sail order for cruises, previously in place through July 24, for the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic amid continued disease outbreaks on cruise ships. The extension comes as the number of COVID-19 infections on land in the U.S. is surging.

The latest setback for the industry did not come as a surprise, as dozens of states are experiencing spikes in COVID-19 cases, including Florida, home of PortMiami — the world’s busiest cruise port — and headquarter offices for all of the major cruise companies. Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 13,965 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest single-day total recorded in the state since the pandemic began in March.

