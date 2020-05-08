CDC Guidance For Reopening Schools, Child Care And Summer Camps Is Leaked

By 25 minutes ago
Originally published on May 7, 2020 7:14 pm

No field trips. No game rooms. No teddy bears. These are some of the CDC's guidelines for reopening schools, childcare centers and day camps safely in places where coronavirus cases are on the decline.

The guidance, which also covers restaurants, churches and other public places, was obtained by The Associated Press, which reports that the White House tried to keep it from coming to light. The New York Times quoted Mark Meadows, the chief of staff, as being concerned that the guidelines were "overly prescriptive."

The CDC does not have authority to enforce its guidance, which is intended for public information only; the actual policy decisions are up to state and local governments. Schools are closed through the end of the school year throughout much of the country, with the exception of Montana, which welcomed a handful of students back this week. Child care protocols are different in different states.

But millions of parents need child care so they can work, and socialization and stimulation for children who have been confined to home by lockdowns for weeks on end. This is the guidance that summer camps and day cares have been waiting for to make decisions about reopening safely.

The guidance says that where coronavirus is spreading rapidly, child care should only serve the children of essential workers. This is the case today in much of the country, which the guidelines refer to as "Phase 1".

In Phase 2, programs can expand to serve all children with enhanced social distancing measures, and in Phase 3, with a lower risk, social distancing will continue.

Recommended measures include:

Handwashing;

Cloth masks for staff;

Regular disinfection of all surfaces;

Six-foot distance "if possible," head-to-toe positioning with bedding;

As much outdoor air as possible — open windows, fans;

Restricting mixing of groups;

Restricting visitors, and staggering dropoffs and pickups to reduce contact among parents;

Limiting sharing of materials like art supplies or toys. Disinfecting them in between use.;

Avoiding soft toys that can't be easily disinfected;

Not using common areas like dining halls or playgrounds if possible. If it is necessary, stagger visits and disinfect in between;

Adjust operations based on local health data;

Monitor absenteeism.

The guidelines also emphasize keeping attendance at such programs local, to limit children bringing the disease from high to low transmission areas.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
education
summer camp
Centers for Disease Control
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news

Related Content

Heard On Sundial: Miami-Dade Superintendent, Homeschooling And Protecting Homeless During COVID-19

By May 5, 2020
SEBASTIAN BALLESTAS / MIAMI HERALD

On this Tuesday, May 5, episode of Sundial:

Will students return to school in the fall? 

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is developing plans for graduation, summer school and the new school year starting in the fall. 

6 Ways College Might Look Different In The Fall

By May 5, 2020

What will happen on college campuses in the fall? It's a big question for families, students and the schools themselves.

A lot of what happens depends on factors outside the control of individual schools: Will there be more testing? Contact tracing? Enough physical space for distancing? Will the coronavirus have a second wave? Will any given state allow campuses to reopen?

For all of these questions, it's really too early to know the answers. But one thing is clear: Life, and learning for the nation's 20 million students in higher education, will be different.

FIU Admissions Director: Some Incoming Freshmen Want A Gap Year, Others Want To Stay Close To Home

By Apr 29, 2020
Michelle Marchante / Miami Herald

The COVID-19 pandemic forced Florida International University’s classes online and its students off campus for the spring semester. Summer courses will be remote, too. Administrators have not yet announced plans for the fall.

South Florida Schools 'Ahead Of The Pack' In Tracking Virtual Attendance. Here's Why That Matters

By Apr 28, 2020
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

As government leaders weigh plans to reopen amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis, public health experts have stressed their decisions must be guided by data.

Local elected officials, health care workers and journalists alike have been pushing for transparency about rates of COVID-19 infection and death.