Chances Increasing That Tropical Storm Dorian Will Affect Parts of Florida This Weekend

By 1 minute ago
  • Florida is in the forecast track as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move northwest.
    Florida is in the forecast track as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to move northwest.
    FLORIDA PUBLIC RADIO EMERGENCY NETWORK
Originally published on August 27, 2019 8:31 am

Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm watch and hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength before making landfall there on Wednesday on a track toward Florida’s east coast by this weekend.

The Dominican Republic also is under a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings have been issued for Caribbean islands, including Martinique and St. Lucia, as the storm continues to march toward Puerto Rico.

Latest forecast data suggests there is an increasing chance that Dorian will affect parts of Florida this weekend. However, the location, timing and extent of those impacts cannot be credibly projected at this time.

As of Tuesday at 5 a.m., the storm was located about 30 miles southeast of St. Lucia and moving west-northwest at 13 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 50 mph, with tropical storm-force gusts extending up to 45 miles from the center.

PREVIOUS STORY: Will Tropical Storm Dorian Survive In The Caribbean?

On its current path, forecasters with the National Hurricane Center say the storm will be near or south of Puerto Rico on Wednesday and move north of Hispaniola on Thursday.

Dorian is forecast to dump up to 10 inches of rain on the Windward Islands and up to 6 inches on Puerto Rico.

Thereafter, forecasters have expressed “considerable uncertainty” on the track and strength of the season’s fourth tropical storm. Potential interactions with land, and the extent to which Dorian’s structure may be affected, are difficult to ascertain with any confidence at this point.

“Forecast data is starting to suggest the tropical storm will sneak through the island chain and come out near the Bahamas as a formidable system, one that we’ll need to watch closely,” said Jeff Huffman, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. “But there’s still a huge amount of uncertainty on how those islands may affect its intensity. It’s something we may not know until Thursday.”

RELATED: NOAA Predicts Hurricane Season Could Be Worse Than Expected

Either way, the forecast as of Tuesday at 5 a.m. had the entire Florida coast – including Tampa Bay – within the cone of uncertainty. It is expected to be within a few hundred miles of West Palm Beach by Saturday night.

The average forecast track error of a forecast 48 hours into the future is around 60 nautical miles (either side of the line), based on data published by the National Hurricane Center since 1970. The produces a diameter of uncertainty larger than Puerto Rico is wide (west to east), which is about 110 miles. This “cone of uncertainty”, as it is often called, is nearly 400 miles wide at the time Dorian could make landfall in Florida, or roughly the distance from Miami to Jacksonville.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression Six formed about 365 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, N.C. It is moving east and could become a tropical storm Tuesday night as it moves off the East Coast and toward the Canadian Maritime provinces.

Information from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network was used in this report.

Copyright 2019 WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7. To see more, visit WUSF Public Media - WUSF 89.7.

Tags: 
hurricane season
tropical storm
National Hurricane Center
news

Related Content

Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane

By WLRN News 5 hours ago
FPREN / COURTESY

A hurricane watch and warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says that South Florida is in the 5-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty what effect the storm will have on Florida--but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.

Here's what you need:

70 Percent Chance For Tropical Depression To Form As Disturbance Heads Our Way

By TONYA ALANEZ & DOUG PHILLIPS Aug 23, 2019
NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER

A system of showers and thunderstorms currently over the central Bahamas will douse South Florida over the next few days and chances of it turning into a tropical depression within five days increased to 70% Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. 

Meanwhile, forecasters have also started watching a system far off in the eastern Atlantic that has formed showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave. That system is being given a low chance of developing over the next five days.

Mental Health Toll Of Hurricane Maria Still Palpable In Puerto Rico

By & Aug 22, 2019

On a muggy morning in Rio Piedras, a San Juan suburb, about three dozen volunteers dressed in parrot green polo shirts are gathered in a brightly lit conference room of El Retiro, a retirement community. The group is mostly women between 60 and 80 years old.

"What is resiliency?" asks Miguel Marrero. He's a psychologist and mental health program manager for Americares, a relief and development organization. He leads the discussion in his native Spanish. "We've been hearing this word over and over since Maria."

Bad Hurricane News In Revised NOAA Forecast

By DAVID FLESHLER Aug 8, 2019
NOAA

The peak of hurricane season may produce more dangerous storms than originally predicted, federal hurricane forecasters said Thursday, as oceanic and atmospheric conditions become more favorable for the production of hurricanes.