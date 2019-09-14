Related Program: 
A Word On Food

Chicharrones

By 1 minute ago

PORK BELLY CHICHARRONES

Norman Van Aken © Copyright 2015, All Rights Reserved

1 pound pork belly, skin side rubbed with 2 teaspoons baking soda and 1 teaspoon salt

Water to cover

Salt and pepper to taste

Spices of your choice such as cayenne, sugar, and paprika

To prepare the belly:

Rub the baking soda and salt all over the surface of the skin, taking care to distribute the powder evenly. Set the pork belly on a rack and place it uncovered in the refrigerator preferably overnight and for up to a day.

The next day, rinse the belly in cold water and pat dry.

Cut into 1-inch segments, about 1/3-inch thick.

Place all the segments of belly into a wok and add enough water to cover the meat.

Turn the heat to low. Over the course of 2 to 4 hours, depending on the moisture content of your pork, slowly render the fat from the belly, turning the segments of meat every half hour or so.

Keep the heat on low. In the beginning, the water will look like pork stock but over time the water will cook off, leaving only the lard in the pan.

When only liquid fat remains in the wok, turn the heat to high and carefully monitor the pieces of belly as they deep-fry in the lard. This last stage of deep-frying should take about 3 to 5 minutes.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chicharrones to a plate lined with paper towels to blot the extra fat. Toss with salt and your choice of seasonings.

The chicharrones will remain crispy for many hours.

5.3.04

Tags: 
Radio
A Word On Food
Norman Van Aken

Related Content

Moonshine

By Sep 7, 2019

PINEAPPLE & SUGARCANE MOONSHINE CHUTNEY

©1999 All Rights Reserved by Norman Van Aken

When I first created this recipe “Moonshine” was not sold in the liquor stores as it is now. I found the power of Cachaća to work well so I used it. Feel free to use either.

6 Cups peeled, cored and medium diced cut pineapple

5 Cups peeled and medium diced cut mango

3 Cups of peeled, seeded and medium diced cut papaya

2 Cups red onion, peeled and diced medium

4‑ scotch bonnet chilies, stem and seeds discarded, minced

Maida Heatter

By Aug 24, 2019

CHOCOLATE WHOPPERS

From, ‘Maida Heatter’s Cookies’, Publisher, Andrews McMeel

Yield: 15 Tremendous Cookies

2 ounces (2 squares) unsweetened chocolate

6 ounces semisweet chocolate

3 ounces (3/4 stick) unsalted butter

1/4 cup sifted all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoons powdered (not granular) instant coffee or espresso

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

6 ounces (1 cup) semisweet chocolate morsels

Pastrami

By Aug 17, 2019

RACHEL SANDWICH, (WITH PASTRAMI)

© 2019 All Rights Reserved by Norman & Janet Van Aken

Yield: 2 sandwiches

6 ounces of pastrami, (or more as desired).

melted (or clarified butter), as needed

butter, softened, amount as needed

4 slices Jewish rye bread or pumpernickel

8 thin slices Emmenthaler Swiss cheese

6 Tablespoons good cole slaw, drained

1/4 Cup Thousand Island Dressing, (recipe below)

Pit Beef and BBQ

By Aug 10, 2019

Anthony Bourdain

By Aug 3, 2019