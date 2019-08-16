Chickens Found With West Nile virus, So Humans Need To Be Extra Cautious

West Nile Virus was detected in chickens in Palm Beach County, so humans have to be extra careful to avoid mosquito bites.

A human being hasn’t had a reported case of the virus since 2011. But chicken flocks in the Belle Glade and Pahokee areas tested positive for it, and the health department is warning residents to guard themselves against bites.

The Palm Beach County health department uses chickens to monitor for diseases that mosquitoes carry, including West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, and St. Louis Encephalitis, according to a news release. Chickens don’t contract the disease, but can carry the virus in their blood.

