Chickens Found With West Nile virus, So Humans Need To Be Extra Cautious

By BROOKE BAITINGER 2 minutes ago
  • A file photo shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a man's arm.
    A file photo shows a female Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a man's arm.
    Andre Penner / AP

West Nile Virus was detected in chickens in Palm Beach County, so humans have to be extra careful to avoid mosquito bites.

A human being hasn’t had a reported case of the virus since 2011. But chicken flocks in the Belle Glade and Pahokee areas tested positive for it, and the health department is warning residents to guard themselves against bites.

The Palm Beach County health department uses chickens to monitor for diseases that mosquitoes carry, including West Nile Virus, Chikungunya, and St. Louis Encephalitis, according to a news release. Chickens don’t contract the disease, but can carry the virus in their blood.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
Aedes aegypti
Palm Beach County
mosquitoes
news

Related Content

Disease-Carrying Mosquitoes Targeted For Weekend Spraying

By Cindy Krischer Goodman Jun 20, 2019
LUIS ROBAYO / AFP/Getty Images

After trapping a high number of the type of mosquitoes that carry diseases, Broward County is getting aggressive.

This weekend, Broward will target four areas of the county where traps have caught larvae or adult disease-carrying mosquitoes known as Aedes aegypti that have the possibility to spread viruses like Zika. Those areas are Pembroke Pines, Dania Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood, as the Sun Sentinel reports.

Is It Zika Or Dengue? New CDC Guidance Advises Doctors To Test Patients For Both.

By Daniel Chang Jun 14, 2019
Felipe Dana / AP

Summer in South Florida brings warm weather, high humidity and mosquitoes — an ideal environment for two closely related viruses, Zika and dengue fever.

Scientists with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday that they want clinicians to keep both diseases in mind whenever patients present with fever, rash, and joint and muscle pain.