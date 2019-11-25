Chinese Businesswoman who trespassed at Mar-a-Lago, To Be Sentenced Today In Fort Lauderdale

By 3 minutes ago
  • Yujing Zhang, pictured left in the court sketch, maintained that she was visiting Mar-a-Lago to attend an event promoting China U.S. relations.
    Yujing Zhang, pictured left in the court sketch, maintained that she was visiting Mar-a-Lago to attend an event promoting China U.S. relations.
    Daniel Pontet / AP

A Chinese businesswoman could be headed to prison for trespassing at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort and lying to federal agents.

Prosecutors want Judge Roy Altman to give Yujing Zhang 18 months in prison when he sentences her Monday afternoon.

The 33-year-old Shanghai consultant was convicted in September of trespassing at the Florida resort in March and lying to Secret Service agents who confronted her.

When Zhang was arrested, she was carrying four cellphones, a computer and an external hard drive, leading to speculation she could be a spy. She was never charged with espionage, though, and text messages presented at trial suggest she is obsessed with Trump.

The president was at a golf course when Zhang arrived at Mar-a-Lago.

Tags: 
Mar-a-lago
President Trump
secret service
federal courts
prisons
Fort Lauderdale
news

Related Content

Chinese Woman Who Breached Mar-A-Lago Security Found Guilty

By Sep 11, 2019

The Chinese woman who was arrested for breaching security at President Trump's private Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida earlier this year, has been found guilty on counts of lying to federal officers and illegally entering a restricted area.

Mar-A-Lago Intruder Deemed Mentally Competent And Allowed To Represent Herself At Trial

By Sarah Blaskey Jun 11, 2019

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that the Chinese woman accused of trespassing at President Donald Trump’s private Palm Beach club would be allowed represent herself after her attorneys found no evidence of mental incompetency.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman ruled that Yujing Zhang, 33, will be allowed to to represent herself as she faces two federal charges. Altman also appointed public defenders as “stand-by lawyers” so that if she has any questions or if she changes her mind they can come back in and advise her.

Federal Prosecutors Demand Cindy Yang Records From Mar-a-Lago, Trump Campaign

By Jay Weaver & Sarah Blaskey & Caitlin Ostroff May 30, 2019
Miami Herald

Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., this week sent subpoenas to Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, and Trump Victory, a political fundraising committee, demanding they turn over all records relating to Republican Party donor Li “Cindy” Yang and several of her associates and companies, the Miami Herald has learned.

Trump Dumps Manhattan To Be Permanent Resident Of Mar-A-Lago

By DAVID HAYES Nov 1, 2019
CHARLES TRAINOR JR. / MIAMI HERALD

President Donald Trump has done what so many New Yorkers have done before him — and upped sticks for the Sunshine State.