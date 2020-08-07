Construction Halted At Brickell Site Where 6 Workers Were Hurt By Falling Steel

Construction at the building site in Brickell where six workers were injured when a heavy load of rebar fell from a crane has been halted while the accident is being investigated, Miami’s building director said Thursday.

A stop-work order was issued for the property at 830 Brickell Plaza, which is a joint venture between the British construction firm Ant Yapi and Miami Beach’s Civic Construction. The project, which will have 57 floors and stand 724 feet tall, is being developed by OKO Group LLC.

“The site is closed,” Asael “Ace” Marrero said of the project, which would be the second-tallest building in Miami-Dade County. “There is no time frame right now for how long it will be closed.”

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.