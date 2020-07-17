A Conversation With Jane Goodall

60 years ago, Jane Goodall first began her close observations of Tanzania’s chimpanzees. Equipped with simple binoculars, a notebook and patience, she transformed the way the world understood primates and wildlife. She joins us to look back on her legacy, and discuss the urgent challenges around climate and conservation.



Guest

Jane Goodall, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute. United Nations Messenger of Peace. Ethologist, conservationist and activist best known for her long-term study of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania. (@JaneGoodallInst)



CBS News: “Jane Goodall on conservation, climate change and COVID-19: ‘If we carry on with business as usual, we’re going to destroy ourselves’” — “While COVID-19 and protests for racial justice command the world’s collective attention, ecological destruction, species extinction and climate change continue unabated.”

The Guardian: “Jane Goodall: humanity is finished if it fails to adapt after Covid-19” — “Humanity will be ‘finished’ if we fail to drastically change our food systems in response to the coronavirus pandemic and the climate crisis, the prominent naturalist Jane Goodall has warned.”

Creative Boom: “‘What happened when we all stopped’, a beautiful animated poem narrated by Jane Goodall” — “Best-selling author Tom Rivett-Carnac has written a children’s book to share a positive message of hope as we emerge from the lockdown.”

Wall Street Journal: “Jane Goodall Hopes the Coronavirus Pandemic Will Wake People Up” — “Chimpanzees have no shortage of deadly foes. Logging, mining, deforestation, human population growth, the bush-meat trade, the exotic pet trade, medical research, bad zoos: All have helped shrink the global chimp population from more than a million in 1900 to less than 300,000 today, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. Now, add Covid-19.”

BBC: “Goodall: ‘Great hope’ chimpanzees can avoid extinction” — “Wild chimpanzees are under threat from deforestation and the bushmeat trade and some have made a dire prediction the whole species could disappear.”

New York Times: “Jane Goodall Is Self-Isolating, Too” — “Jane Goodall is in isolation these days along with everyone else, since a fund-raising tour was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Washington Post: “Jane Goodall became a champion for chimpanzees. It started with a 10-year-old’s dream.” — “Jane Goodall was a 10-year-old with a dream.”

