Coronavirus In Florida, Oil Spill's Effects In Florida Keys & Teen Digital Dating Abuse

Wednesday, Feb. 19, episode of Sundial:

Coronavirus in Florida

Florida health officials say they can’t disclose how many people statewide have been tested for the new coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. As of Wednesday, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Florida.

The Scripps Research Facility in Jupiter and other research facilities around the country are developing vaccines to address the new coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Michael Farzan is the co-chair of the Department of Immunology and Microbiology at Scripps and joined Sundial to talk about the latest updates. Also, the Miami Herald’s Samantha Gross joined the program to discuss how lawmakers are talking about this during the legislative session.

Deepwater Horizon oil spill’s effects in Florida Keys

A new study from the University Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Sciences finds the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill may have contaminated marine life in the Florida Keys.

A decade ago, the world watched a catastrophic scene unfold in the Gulf of Mexico — millions of gallons of crude oil shot out into the ocean. The 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill was declared the largest oil spill in U.S. history. Professor Claire B. Paris, senior author of the study joined Sundial to talk about the impacts the oil spill has had on marine ecosystems over the past decade.

Read more: ‘Invisible oil’ from Deepwater Horizon spill may have reached the Florida Keys

Teen Digital Dating Abuse

A new study from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) found that a quarter of teens nationwide have reported experiencing some form of violence online.

Teen digital dating violence happens in forms of communication such as social media and smartphones. FAU has been researching teen dating violence between middle and high schoolers across the country.

Dr. Sameer Hinduja is the lead author of the study and a professor in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at FAU. He’s also the co-director of the Cyberbullying Research Center. February is "Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month." Dr. Hinduja joined Sundial to talk about how mentoring kids about healthy relationships is one solution to teen digital dating abuse.