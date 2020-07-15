Coronavirus Live Updates: Broward County Likely To Start School Year Online

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, July 15, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Broward County Likely To Start School Year Online

Updated Wednesday at 6:40 a.m.

Broward schools plan to open Aug. 19 with virtual classes only, barring a dramatic decline in COVID-19 infections, Superintendent Robert Runcie said.

The announcement, which School Board members supported Tuesday, follows a similar decision last week by the Palm Beach County School Board. Miami-Dade County Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho also has said his district won’t reopen until his county reaches Phase 2 of reopening.

The three South Florida counties are still in Phase 1 and won’t move to Phase 2 until after two weeks of declining cases.

To read more, visit our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

- Scott Travis/South Florida Sun Sentinel

Palm Beach County To Close Restaurants At 11 p.m.

Updated Wednesday at 6:40 a.m.

Officials of Palm Beach County announced Tuesday an order that will require restaurants and other businesses to close daily from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m., in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as cases in South Florida continue to rise.

The new restrictions will begin on Thursday. Take out and delivery will still be allowed.

- WLRN News

Juvenile Justice COVID-19 Infections Top 300

Updated Wednesday at 6:40 a.m.





Florida’s juvenile-justice system has topped 300 cases of COVID-19, with 152 youths and 152 workers testing positive, according to numbers released Tuesday by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The numbers of cases have steadily increased in recent weeks, with the totals up from 136 youths and 134 workers infected on Thursday. Palm Beach Youth Academy has had the most youth cases, with 21, according to Tuesday’s numbers.

It is followed by the Okeechobee Juvenile Offender Corrections Center maximum-risk facility, with 17 cases, and the Okeechobee Youth Development Center and Redwood Youth Academy, each with 16 cases.

The department said 69 of the 152 youths who have tested positive are no longer in medical isolation. Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center has had the most worker cases, with 15.

It is followed by the Palm Beach Youth Academy, with 14 cases, and the Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, with 12 cases. The department said 57 of the 152 employees who have tested positive have been medically cleared to return to work.

“All staff that work inside DJJ facilities are screened daily on every shift prior to entering the facility and if a staffer presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and is instructed to contact their health care provider,” the department said in a news release. “Staff will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by a medical professional. Outside vendors and personnel continue to be screened daily prior to entry.”

- News Service of Florida