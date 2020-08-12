Coronavirus Live Updates: Broward Schools Backtracks On Possible Reopening Date

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, August 12, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Broward Schools Backtracks On Possible Reopening Date

Updated Wednesday at 6:35 a.m.

The Broward School Board backtracked on a plan to wait until October to even consider reopening campuses, deciding Tuesday to review the issue as early as this month.

The district will start the new year with remote learning only Aug. 19 due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in South Florida. But the School Board decided it will revisit whether to start in-person classes every two weeks, instead of waiting until Oct. 1, as a draft plan suggested.

School Board members said they heard from a lot of parents who were alarmed after the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the Oct. 1 target to reconsider opening.

