Coronavirus Live Updates: Broward Schools Backtracks On Possible Reopening Date

By 12 minutes ago
  • Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.
    Emily Michot / Miami Herald

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, August 12, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Broward Schools Backtracks On Possible Reopening Date

Updated Wednesday at 6:35 a.m.

The Broward School Board backtracked on a plan to wait until October to even consider reopening campuses, deciding Tuesday to review the issue as early as this month.

The district will start the new year with remote learning only Aug. 19 due to the continued spread of COVID-19 in South Florida. But the School Board decided it will revisit whether to start in-person classes every two weeks, instead of waiting until Oct. 1, as a draft plan suggested.

School Board members said they heard from a lot of parents who were alarmed after the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported the Oct. 1 target to reconsider opening.

To read more, visit our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

- Scott Travis/Sun Sentinel

 

Health experts have been insistent that face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19. Officials across South Florida have followed this advice by imposing mask mandates and social distancing guidelines. 