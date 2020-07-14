Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida To Add 'Symptomatic' Lanes At Drive-Through Testing Sites

  • Cars line up as they make their way through a COVID-19 drive-thru testing center near the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.
    Matias J. Ocner / Miami Herald

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, July 14, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida To Add 'Symptomatic' Lanes At Drive-Through Testing Sites

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

 

Gov. Ron DeSantis acknowledged on Monday that Floridians are not getting their coronavirus test results fast enough.

“There’s a need for faster results,” DeSantis said at a news conference at Miami’s Jackson Memorial Hospital. “When people go through, a lot of times they’re not getting their results back for seven days. Obviously we want to improve that.”

DeSantis said the state would add dedicated “symptomatic” lanes at drive-through testing sites for potentially infected residents in South Florida to get more rapid tests.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

- Kirby Wilson/ Miami Herald

 

Union Says Push To Reopen Schools Is Rushed

Updated Tuesday at 6:30 a.m.

 

 

The head of a union that represents thousands of school employees said Monday that Florida’s push to reopen schools in August is rushed and “putting lives in danger.”

AFSCME Florida President Vicki Hall said in a statement the state lacks a comprehensive plan to ensure students and employees will be safe when they return to school campuses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

State Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran last week issued an order requiring school districts to come up with individual reopening plans by the end of the month. The order also said districts must offer students the option to return to in-person instruction at school five days a week.

Hall said thousands of janitors, bus drivers, food service workers and other school workers, represented by AFSCME, are concerned about coming back to work as Florida emerges as the nation’s “epicenter” of coronavirus cases.

- News Service of Florida

