Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 10,249, Deaths Increase By 174

This post will be updated today, Thursday, July 23, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 10,249, Deaths Increase By 174

Updated Thursday at 10:53 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 10,249 cases on Thursday. The state has a total of 389,868 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Thursday's update included 174 new deaths, the highest increase of deaths in one day so far. Total statewide number of deaths increased to 5,632. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County make up 2,617 of the reported deaths. Monroe County has 6 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

COVID-19 Test Result Delays Worsen In South Florida

Updated Thursday at 8:35 a.m.

As COVID-19 cases spike in South Florida, the rush for tests has clogged the system, slowing turnaround time to get results to a week or more — much longer than the 48 hours public health experts say is needed to help control the pandemic.

“Before this thing exploded, we were very close to the point where I could say with confidence that anyone in Miami-Dade County that wanted a test could get a test,” said Maurice Kemp, the deputy Miami-Dade mayor who oversees the county’s testing sites. “We’re not at that point anymore.”

The lag time has ripple effects for efforts to contain the virus, making contact tracing less accurate and potentially exposing more people to asymptomatic carriers. It also has economic impacts, taking workers away from jobs for extended periods while awaiting results.

Palm Beach County Schools To Start August 31, Distance Learning Only

Updated on Thursday at 6:20 a.m.

The Palm Beach County School Board voted on Wednesday to extend the beginning of classes until August 31, three weeks later than originally planned. The school board also agreed to start the school year with distance learning only and will offer in-person learning once it is safe to reopen school buildings. The new plan states the last day of school would be June 18.

Mucarsel-Powell Files Bill For Child-care Providers To Access PPE For Coronavirus

Updated on Thursday at 6:10 a.m.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell introduced a bill Wednesday that would allow for child-care centers to use federal funds to invest in personal protective equipment and cleaning materials, as providers are facing steep challenges to remain open during the pandemic.

The new Ensuring Protection in Childcare (EPIC) Act is part of a larger federal child care package proposal, the Child Care is Essential Act, that is set to be addressed in the U.S. House of Representatives next week. The bill would create a $50 billion fund within the Child Care and Development Block Grant program to support the industry through the COVID-19 crisis.

If it passes, Mucarsel-Powell’s legislation would assure that child-care providers who apply for the federal grant program can use some of the funds to acquire any necessary equipment to keep child-care workers and children safe.

Pandemic Takes Toll On Court Finding Updated on Thursday at 6 a.m.



Florida’s court system is taking a financial hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. A report issued this week by the state Revenue Estimating Conference said court fees, known as “Article V” fees, in the 2019-2020 fiscal year were $48.3 million below what had been estimated in December, before the pandemic largely shut down courthouses and scaled back business activity.

The 2019-2020 fiscal year ended June 30, and the report also points to reduced estimates of court fees in the coming years.

“The shortfalls across the judicial system (county court, circuit court, family court and traffic court) and the clerks were widespread, leading to a combined loss across all categories and revenue recipients of $48.3 million,” the report said.

“This loss was largely induced by the impact of the worldwide pandemic on court operations; the statewide safer at home order regarding essential services which --- among other things --- affected the amount of traffic on the roads; various state and local government office closures; and actions to provide forbearance on delinquent payments and foreclosures.”

The report also said foreclosure filings in the coming years are expected to be higher than in earlier estimates.

