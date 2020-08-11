Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 5,831, Deaths Increase By 276

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, August 11, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

In these uncertain times, you can rely on WLRN to keep you current on local news and information. Your support is what keeps WLRN strong. Please become a member today. Donate Now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 5,831, Deaths Increase By 276

Updated Tuesday at 11:10 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 5,831 cases on Tuesday. The state has a total of 542,792 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Tuesday's update included 276 new deaths among Florida residents, increasing the statewide number to 8,553.

- WLRN News

Broward Schools To Remain Online Until At Least October

Updated on Tuesday at 7:05 a.m.

Broward schools will teach students remotely until at least October, and then the district will reassess if conditions are safe to reopen campuses, according to a proposed district plan.

School district officials said they are taking steps to be able to quickly pivot to in-person learning when needed even as COVID-19 remains a major threat. The new school year begins Aug. 19 with distance learning.

Steps include securing personal protection equipment and social distancing signs, sanitizing schools and buses and hiring extra bus drivers that will be needed as fewer students will be able to travel on each bus.

To read more, visit our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

- Scott Travis and Karina Elwood/Sun Sentinel

Rules Require Access To Long-Term Care Facilities

Updated on Tuesday at 6:55 a.m.

Saying that there have been “multiple instances" where long-term care providers have barred state health officials from entering facilities, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration Monday issued a pair of emergency rules making clear access isn’t optional.

One rule addresses the 693 licensed nursing homes in the state and the other applies to the 3,107 assisted living facilities. In separate notices, the state Agency for Health Care Administration said the rules are necessary “to ensure the health, safety and welfare of residents and staff in Florida’s nursing homes.”

In addition to mandating that the facilities allow Department of Health officials into the buildings, the rules require facility staff members to comply with any COVID-19 testing offered by the Department of Health or its agents, which include the Agency for Health Care Administration. The rules take effect immediately and replace a pair of emergency rules that the state issued May 12.

- News Service of Florida

Inmate, Prison Worker COVID-19 Cases Soar

Updated on Tuesday at 6:55 a.m.

Florida’s prison system recorded more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases and two inmate deaths over the weekend, according to data released Monday by the state Department of Corrections.

The number of prisoners who had tested positive for COVID-19 climbed to 12,438 on Monday, an increase of 1,463 cases since Friday. The two inmate deaths brought the total number of inmates who have died of COVID-19 to 65.

Also, an additional 98 corrections workers tested positive for the deadly respiratory illness over the weekend. In total, 2,044 corrections workers had been diagnosed with COVID-19 as of mid-Monday.

Corrections officials said 860 workers had been cleared to return to work after testing positive. As the virus continues to rapidly spread in the corrections system, several prisons have seen their COVID-19 cases explode this month.

- News Service of Florida