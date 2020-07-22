Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 9,785, Deaths Increase By 140

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, July 22, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By 9,785, Deaths Increase By 140

Updated Wednesday at 11:00 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,785 cases on Wednesday. The state has a total of 379,619 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Wednesday's update included 140 new deaths, bringing the total statewide number to 5,458. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County make up 2,580 of the reported deaths. Monroe County has 6 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

- WLRN News

Miami-Dade and Broward To Open 5 New Testing Sites

Updated on Wednesday at 6:55 a.m.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that Miami-Dade and Broward County will open 5 new federally-funded drive-thru testing sites on Friday that will run until August 2. Each site will be open 7-days a week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Locations:

Dillard High School , 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale

, 2501 NW 11th Street, Fort Lauderdale Blanche Ely High School , 1201 NW Sixth Ave., Pompano Beach

, 1201 NW Sixth Ave., Pompano Beach MacArthur High School , 6501 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood

, 6501 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood Miami Jackson High School , 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami

, 1751 NW 36th Street, Miami Miami-Dade Auditorium, 2901 West Flagler Street, Miami

- WLRN News

Miami To Enforce Mask Wearing, Ban Private Parties Of More Than 10 People

Updated Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

The city of Miami said this week it plans to increase code enforcement for masks and social distancing. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said in a press conference Tuesday that 39 city officers will be in charge of strictly enforcing mask wearing. Violators will have to pay between $50 to $500 and no warnings will be issued.

Suarez said the city is looking into banning parties of more than 10 people, and Miami Police will monitor social media for any violators, which could face criminal penalties.

- WLRN News

Miami-Dade OKs More COVID Relief. This Time For Veterans, Charities And MIA Tenants

Updated Wednesday at 6:30 a.m.

Miami-Dade commissioners continued waiving fees and creating grants for businesses and others facing economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic, with about $65 million in relief approved on Tuesday.

Veterans in Miami-Dade will be reserved about $20 million in federal COVID relief awarded Miami-Dade under the CARES Act. A resolution by Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz instructs the administration of Mayor Carlos Gimenez to set up the fund to aid businesses owned by veterans and to help with rent and mortgage relief for veterans, as well as stipends for groceries and other needs. The resolution sets a deadline of 30 days to get the program running.

Commissioners also approved a $10 million relief plan for charities that was sponsored by Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava, a candidate for Miami-Dade mayor in 2020. The plan initially had $5 million in CARES reserved for non-profits, but commissioners doubled the amount on the spot.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald.

- Douglas Hanks/Miami Herald