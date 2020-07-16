Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Almost 14,000, Deaths Increase By 156

This post will be updated today, Thursday, July 16, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida COVID-19 Cases Increase By Almost 14,000, Deaths Increase By 156

Updated Thursday at 10:50 a.m.

The Florida Department of Health confirmed an additional 13,965 cases on Thursday. The state has a total of 315,775 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Thursday's update included 156 new deaths, a record one-day increase. Total statewide number of deaths increased to 4,677. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach County make up 2,348 of the reported deaths. Monroe County has 6 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

- WLRN News

Palm Beach County Schools To Postpones 2020-21 School Year, Miami-Dade Schools Sets Criteria

Updated Thursday at 6:55 a.m.

After a 10-hour virtual school board meeting on Wednesday, the Palm Beach County School Board decided to postpone the school year by at least three weeks, but did not specify an exact day. A final decision will be made next week. The school board also approved Superintendent Donald Fennoy's plan to begin the 2020-21 school year with online learning until the county moves on to phase two of reopening.

In a closed-door meeting that took place on Wednesday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools said the county must meet eight criterias in order to reopen for in-person learning for the next school year.

Some of the criteria include a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10 percent for 14 days, a steady reduction in hospitalizations and ensuring vaccinations for school-aged children. Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the county does not meet the criteria right now.

- WLRN News