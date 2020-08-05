Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Juvenile Justice Worker COVID-19 Cases Top 250

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, August 5, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Juvenile Justice Worker COVID-19 Cases Top 250

Updated on Wednesday at 6:17 a.m.

The number of workers in Florida’s juvenile-justice system who had tested positive for COVID-19 increased to 253 on Tuesday, while recent upticks in cases among youths appeared to slow, according to data released by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The 253 workers who had tested positive was up from 235 in a Thursday count. In all, 113 of the 253 workers had been cleared to return to work.

As of Tuesday, 311 youths in the juvenile-justice system had tested positive, up from 306 on Thursday. The department said 159 of the 311 youths were no longer in medical isolation.

The department has taken a series of steps to try to stem the spread of the disease, including suspending visitation at juvenile-justice facilities.

- News Service of Florida

DeSantis ‘Cautious’ About Tying School Reopenings To Virus Rate

Updated on Wednesday at 6:17 a.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday he would be “cautious” about linking school reopenings in Florida to COVID-19 positivity rates in communities.

The governor's remarks came a week after the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics sent a white paper to DeSantis advising that schools should not reopen unless they are in locales with a positive COVID-19 test rate below 5 percent when averaged over a 14-day period.

The pediatricians said that in many areas of Florida where districts are grappling with reopening classrooms amid the pandemic, “coronavirus prevalence will not decrease enough in the next 4-6 weeks to make the benefits of school attendance outweigh the risks.”

DeSantis told reporters Tuesday that while he was “religiously hyping positivity in March, April and May,” he now is unconvinced the positivity rate is an efficient barometer.

- News Service of Florida