Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Reports 7,104 New Cases While Miami-Dade Sees A Decrease In Cases

This post will be updated today, Monday, August 3, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

Updated Monday at 6:45 a.m.

Florida Prison Boss, Deputy Test Positive for COVID After Visiting Virus-Ridden Site

After months of attempting to mitigate COVID-19’s spread through the Florida prison system, Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch is facing the highly infectious disease himself.

In a press release sent late Friday night, the department said Inch and Deputy Secretary Ricky Dixon have tested positive for COVID-19 after visiting Columbia Correctional Institution and attending a Florida Sheriff’s Association conference July 27. On July 30, Inch came down with COVID-19 symptoms and tested positive the same day. Inch, who is still experiencing mild symptoms did not require hospitalization and is self-isolating at home. Read more from our news partner at the Miami Herald -Samantha J. Gross/Miami Herald



Florida Reports 7,104 new COVID-19 cases. Miami-Dade also sees a Decrease in New Cases

The state of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard update reported 7,104 new cases Sunday and Miami-Dade reported 1,483 new cases — the fewest on a Sunday for each since June 21.

That day, the state reported a then-Sunday high 3,494 new cases. and Miami-Dade reported 710.

Miami-Dade’s Sunday case count also represented a giant drop for a county that reported over 2,000 cases each of the previous 14 days and over 3,000 on four of those days. Also, the average daily positive test rates decreased in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Read more from our news partner the Miami Herald -David Neal/Miami Herald Florida, Palm Beach County Get Good Coronavirus News Florida finally got good news in its fight against the coronavirus Sunday when the number of new cases dipped to a one-month low, the rapid rise in deaths eased and the percent of tests coming back positive fell below 10 percent for the first time in 40 days.



Those trends were reflected in Palm Beach County as well, with no deaths reported Sunday, new cases dipping to a level not seen since July 1 and the percent of positive test results remaining below 10 percent for the fifth day in a row.

And all on a day when residents awoke to news that a menacing hurricane would remain at sea as it slipped by in the less-fearsome form of a tropical storm.

Read more from our news partner at the Palm Beach Post

-Joel Engelhardt/The Palm Beach Post