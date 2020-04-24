Coronavirus Live Updates: Florida Sees A Spike With Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, After Decline

This post will be updated today, Friday, April 24, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida Sees A Spike With Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, After Days Of Decline

Updated Friday at 7 a.m

After Florida saw its highest day of confirmed cases and then a five-day decline, the state reported over 1,000 new cases on Thursday, going back to the trend lines of early April.

Since Wednesday evening, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,072 new cases, bringing the state total to 29,648. The death toll rose by 60 for the second consecutive day, leading the state deaths to reach nearly 1,000 at 987.

South Florida remains at the epicenter of the state’s cases. As of Thursday evening, the four counties in South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe — had 17,647 of the state’s 29,648 cases, or more than half. Miami-Dade had the majority of the cases in South Florida at 10,588 cases.

-Michelle Marchante and Devoun Cetoute / Miami Herald