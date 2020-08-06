Coronavirus Live Updates: Inmate COVID-19 Deaths Up To 59 As Outbreaks Continue

This post will be updated today, Thursday, August 6, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Inmate COVID-19 Deaths Up To 59 As Outbreaks Continue

Updated Thursday at 6:25 a.m.

The number of Florida prison inmates who have died from COVID-19 increased to 59 on Wednesday, while corrections officials said they have taken additional steps to deal with outbreaks at two facilities.

The number of inmates who have died was up from 54 in a Tuesday count. Meanwhile, the number of inmates who have tested positive statewide increased to 9,460 on Wednesday, up from 9,180 a day earlier, according to the Florida Department of Correction.

The number of infected corrections workers increased to 1,866 on Wednesday, up from 1,810 on Tuesday. The department said Wednesday it has taken additional steps to try to stem the spread of the disease at Santa Rosa Correctional Institution, which has had 777 inmates and 97 workers test positive.

That came a day after the department made a similar announcement about addressing an outbreak at Florida Women’s Reception Center, a facility in Ocala that totaled 472 inmate cases and 31 worker cases on Wednesday.

Large numbers of cases have occurred at prisons throughout the state. Those prisons include Columbia Correctional Institution, with 1,316 inmate cases; Lowell Correctional Institution, with 853 inmate cases; Graceville Correctional Facility, with 656 inmate cases; and Taylor Correctional Institution, with 453 inmate cases, according to the department.

- News Service of Florida

Cruises Canceled Until October 31

Updated Thursday at 6:25 a.m.

Cruise companies are canceling U.S. cruises until at least Oct. 31.

The industry lobbying group Cruise Lines International Association announced Wednesday that its member lines won’t be coming back until at least that date. In June, the group agreed to cancel U.S. cruises through mid-September, before the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention banned cruises until Oct. 1.

CLIA member companies include Florida-based Carnival Corporation, Royal Caribbean Group, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, MSC Cruises, Disney Cruise Line and Virgin Voyages.

- Taylor Dolven/Miami Herald

- Taylor Dolven/Miami Herald