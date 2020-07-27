Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami Beach Plans Parking Enforcement Changes Amid COVID-19 Budget Cuts

This post will be updated today, Monday, July 27, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Miami Beach Looks To Private Parking Enforcement As COVID-19 Leads To More Budget Cuts

Updated Monday at 6 a.m.

Facing a $13.8 million shortfall in its parking fund, the city of Miami Beach is proposing to eliminate 40 full-time positions in the department and may privatize up to 50% of its parking enforcement functions.

The proposed budget cut, first announced by Miami Beach Chief Financial Officer John Woodruff on July 17, concerned some city commissioners and motivated several parking officers to call into Friday’s budget workshop to plead for the city to save their jobs.

“It really hurts my heart that I have to go through all this,” parking employee Delroy Ireland said at the meeting.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

— Martin Vassolo/Miami Herald