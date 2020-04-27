Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami-Dade To Open First COVID-19 Walk-Up Testing Site

This post will be updated today, Monday, April 27, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Miami-Dade To Open First COVID-19 Walk-Up Testing Site For Those Without A Car On Tuesday

Updated Monday at 10 a.m.

The first COVID-19 walk-up testing site in Miami-Dade is expected to open Tuesday for people who don't have access to a car. Over the weekend, officials announced that the testing site will open at the Holy Family Catholic Church in North Miami.

Testing is available for anyone with symptoms associated with the new coronavirus or anyone who believes they have been in contact with someone who tested positive.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez said on a video address on Sunday that other walk-up testing sites are in the works.“We’re also looking to expand walk-up testing sites at other county locations for those folks who don’t have a car,” he said.

The new site in North Miami will be open Mondays through Saturday starting at 9 a.m. and closing at 4 p.m. Appointments are required to get tested. To schedule a visit you can call 305-499-8767.

-Leslie Ovalle

South Florida School Districts Limit Food Distribution To Once Or Twice Weekly

Updated Monday at 9:30 a.m.

South Florida school districts have handed out millions of meals to families since campuses closed in mid-March, and the demand continues to grow.

But now, the region’s three large districts are changing how they’re distributing the food. Instead of holding the meal distributions every day, Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties are shifting to just one or two days a week — and giving out enough breakfasts, lunches and snacks to last kids until the next distribution.

Up until now, Broward County Public Schools had been offering breakfasts and lunches every weekday at most of the district’s 51 food distribution locations. Starting Monday, the district will hand out meals from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays. Families will be able to receive grab-and-go meals for multiple days. See the list of locations here.

Broward superintendent Robert Runcie said handing out more meals at a time on fewer days is a “win-win.”

“It's a win for parents: That's less trips they can make,” Runcie told WLRN. “And for food services staff, those are less days that they would need to … be delivering food to the public.”

For @browardschools families who have been making trips every weekday to pick up grab-and-go meals, starting Monday, you’ll only have to stop by our food distribution sites on Mondays and Wednesdays to receive all the week’s meals. Visit https://t.co/1pLmtKQdzU pic.twitter.com/GpwBBcLPjA — Supt Runcie (@RobertwRuncie) April 26, 2020

This week, the School District of Palm Beach County is continuing its gradual transition to eventually handing out food on only one day each week.

Last week, the district operated food service on three days. This week, the district is doing two days: Tuesday at 35 sites and Thursday at 51 sites. Both days, the locations will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.

Starting the first week of May, the district will offer meals at all 51 sites from 9 a.m. to noon only on Thursdays until further notice. Parents will be able to pick up 12 meals for each child: breakfast and lunch for six days.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools was the first to make the change, shifting last week to a schedule of Tuesday and Friday meal distributions. The district’s 50 feeding locations are open from 4 to 7 p.m. on those days.

WLRN is continuously updating our post on where to find free food during the pandemic.

—Jessica Bakeman

Gov. DeSantis To Reopen Hospitals For Non-COVID-19 Patients Soon

Updated Monday at 7 a.m.

Patients ignored chest pain for days only to arrive at the hospital in cardiac arrest. Other patients ignored seizures until their situation became more severe. And a study by the Cleveland Clinic found a 38% decrease in patients presenting to the hospital with stroke and heart attack symptoms since onset of the pandemic.

As the fear of being exposed to the novel coronavirus consumed the public, it also kept people away from seeking critical medical attention, several doctors told Gov. Ron DeSantis this weekend during two visits to hospitals.

“It’s time for the community to understand — and the numbers support this — it’s time to come back and get your healthcare,’’ said George Ralls, chief quality officer for Orlando Health during a press conference with DeSantis on Sunday. “There are many cases that we have seen come into the emergency departments that were much, much worse than they would have been had they come in a few days before.”

DeSantis signaled this weekend he will be announcing an end to the ban on elective procedures at hospitals and outpatient clinics, noting that the fear that hospitals would be overwhelmed by patients with COVID-19 had subsided.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

-Mary Ellen Klas / Miami Herald