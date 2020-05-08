Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami-Dade Set To Reopen Some Businesses With May 18 As A 'Target Date'

This post will be updated today, Friday, May 8, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Miami-Dade Set To Reopen Some Businesses With May 18 As A 'Target Date'

Updated Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez said the county is moving forward with reopening some sectors of the economy with a “target date” of May 18.

“I have spoken to the governor and he is in agreement,” said Gimenez. "Miami-Dade should move forward in opening up certain sectors of the economy with the target date — and I stress it again, it’s a 'target date' of May 18."

Details about which sectors of the economy that will be reopened are still being figured out, he said. New requirements for businesses and more detailed information will be coming in the next few days. And the reopening of beaches, movie theaters, bars and nightclubs will come at a later date.

The announcement follows promising developments when it comes to tracking COVID-19 cases in the county.

“Yesterday’s hospital report shows 582 coronavirus patients throughout Miami-Dade County. It’s the lowest number of patients in the hospital since I first issued the emergency order, number 18-20, on April 4th, requiring hospitals to report their numbers daily,” said Gimenez.

The mayor said he is in communications with Broward County about potentially taking steps to open up both counties' economies on the same day. A meeting with Broward officials will happen Saturday, he said.

- Daniel Rivero

Miami-Dade County To Get More COVID-19 Nursing Home Data, But Not From The State

Updated Friday at 11:35 a.m.

Miami-Dade County wants more COVID-19 data from nursing homes but they won't be relying on the state's reports.Mayor Carlos Gimenez signed an emergency order on Wednesday requiring assisted-living facilities to reveal information about how COVID-19 is affecting their patients and staff when the county asks for it.

The county wants both the number of patient deaths related to COVID-19 and the number of positive cases among their patients and staff that the facility has had to-date. For each employee that tested positive, the county wants the date of the last time they were in the facility.

They’re also going to track the number of residents that were sent to hospitals for treatment.

I’ve signed Emergency Order 22-20, requiring nursing homes & other residential care facilities to disclose COVID-19 positive cases upon request, including numbers of patients & staff. To read more about the order click here: https://t.co/tWm917S9Kk@MiamiDadeEM@MiamiDadeCounty — Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez (@MayorGimenez) May 7, 2020

Jennifer Moon, the mayor’s deputy overseeing health facilities, told the Miami Herald the county decided to require local reports after they saw the state’s data was unreliable.Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration only recently began to publish reports on COVID-19 in nursing homes.

Those reports received criticism from several elder-care facilities, which called them out-of-date and inaccurate.Our news partner the Miami Herald and other news organizations are pursuing legal action to obtain more data on nursing homes. This includes data the state collects but has not made public.

-WLRN News

Florida Coronavirus Cases Increase Above 39,000

Updated Friday at 11:25 a.m.

The state has more than 39,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed an additional 371 cases of COVID-19 on Friday morning. Florida has a total of 39,199 confirmed cases.

Friday's update also included the announcement of 69 new deaths, increasing the statewide number to 1,669. Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties make up 945 of those reported deaths. Monroe County has reported three deaths due to COVID-19.

-WLRN News

'We're Ready To Open For Business,' Palm Beach Asks DeSantis For Permision

Updated Friday at 6:30 a.m.

The appeal to Gov. Ron DeSantis was short and to the point. Palm Beach County wants to get back to business the same as most all of Florida.

The county sent DeSantis a letter Thursday asking for him to consider easing coronavirus restrictions in Palm Beach County, which remains shut down with the rest of South Florida because the majority of cases are concentrated here. Outside Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties, restaurants and other businesses in Florida are allowed to reopen at 25% of capacity.

The letter signed by Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner made no argument for reopening and presented no health data to justify it. It simply asked for a discussion.

“We are recommending you consider and grant our county the opportunity to reopen in Phase 1 of your plan in a similar fashion to other counties of the state outside of South Florida,” the letter reads, in part. “We would like to engage in discussions with you regarding the acceleration of this at the earliest possible date.”

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

-Austen Erblat / Sun Sentinel