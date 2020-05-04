Coronavirus Live Updates: Miami, Hialeah Offer Residents Financial Help. Applications Open Monday

This post will be updated today, Monday, May 4, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Miami, Hialeah Offer Residents Financial Help. Applications Open Monday

Updated Monday at 8 a.m.

Residents and business owners in the cities of Miami and Hialeah can on Monday begin applying for grants and loans to help pay the rent with financial aid programs created to lessen the blow of the economic decline brought on during the coronavirus pandemic.

The economy mostly shuttered during lockdowns meant to curb the spread of COVID-19, triggering massive job losses across the U.S. As of Sunday, more than 1 million Floridians have filed for unemployment.

Both Miami and Hialeah’s city governments are allocating millions in federal grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to aid proprietors and tenants. Congress approved the grants as part of the $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The City of Miami will open online applications at noon on Monday. Those without internet access can file an application over the phone.

For more information on the City of Miami Emergency Rental and Utility Assistance Program click here.

For more information on the City of Miami Business Continuity Micro Enterprise Program click here.

For more information on the City of Miami Small Business Emergency Loan Program click here.

In Hialeah, online applications will also open Monday. For those interested in an in-person aplication process paper applications will be available at the John F. Kennedy Library beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

For more information on the City of Hialeah Save Our Business Fund program click here.

For more information on the City of Hialeah Landlord-Tenant Relief Fund click here.