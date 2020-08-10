Coronavirus Live Updates: Odds for Highly Effective Vaccine 'Not Great'

This post will be updated today, Friday, August 7, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Updated Monday at 7:00 a.m.

COVID-19 Cases Top 5 Million in US With Odds for Highly Effective Vaccine ‘Not Great’

As kids across the nation prepare to head back to school, more than 5 million people in the United States have been confirmed with coronavirus, Johns Hopkins University reports.

There have been more than 19.6 million confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus worldwide, with more than 727,000 deaths, according to the university. More than 162,000 people have died in the United States.

The United States leads the world in confirmed cases, followed by Brazil with more than 3 million cases and India with more than 2.1 million, Johns Hopkins University reported.

Florida’s Confirmed COVID-19 Total Surpasses 532,800 With 6,229 Additional Cases

Florida’s Department of Health on Sunday confirmed 6,229 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the state’s known total to 532,806. There were also 77 Florida resident deaths announced, bringing the statewide resident death toll to 8,186.

There were no new non-resident deaths announced, leaving the non-resident death toll at 129.

Throughout the pandemic, the newly confirmed cases reported on Sundays have tended to be lower than the other days of the week because fewer people work in labs and enter data on the weekends.

As US Reaches 5 Million COVID-19 Infections, Europe Alarmed With Failure To Contain Spread: 'Don't They Care About Their Health?'

ROME — With confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. hitting 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe.

Perhaps nowhere outside the U.S. is America’s bungled virus response viewed with more consternation than in Italy, which was ground zero of Europe’s epidemic. Italians were unprepared when the outbreak exploded in February, and the country still has one of the world’s highest official death tolls at over 35,000.

But after a strict nationwide, 10-week lockdown, vigilant tracing of new clusters and general acceptance of mask mandates and social distancing, Italy has become a model of virus containment.

