Coronavirus Live Updates: OneBlood Asks For Plasma Donations For Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

This post will be updated today, Monday, July 20, and through the week with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

OneBlood Asks For Plasma Donations For Experimental COVID-19 Treatment

Updated Monday at 3:30 p.m.

OneBlood is asking Floridians to donate plasma that some doctors are using to treat patients who are severely ill with COVID-19.

“As coronavirus cases surge, the need for convalescent plasma is reaching extraordinary levels,” said George “Bud” Scholl, OneBlood president and Sunny Isles Beach mayor, during a news conference Monday. “OneBlood is currently experiencing over a 500-percent increase in demand for hospital orders.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued guidance for this therapy. Convalescent plasma is the blood from the people who’ve recovered from an illness, like COVID-19. It contains antibodies, proteins that fight off disease.

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the news conference, too.

“One of the best things you could do, if you’re someone who has recovered from COVID-19, is to donate blood,” DeSantis said during the news conference. “Your plasma will be able to be used to help other patients.”

DeSantis continued to tout the state’s efforts at expanded coronavirus testing, particularly antibody testing. Health experts say it’s not clear whether antibodies confer any kind of immunity.

Researchers are also looking into whether giving patients convalescent plasma gives their a immune system a boost against COVID-19.

“We’ve been using it since the outbreak of the epidemic and we’re finding it that we have very positive results from it,” said Dr. Rita Reik, OneBlood chief medical officer. “They’re not published yet. The analyses are still being done, but we’re very encouraged by what we see.”

Studies are underway on how effective convalescent plasma therapy is in treating COVID-19. Some people might not benefit at all, according to the Mayo Clinic.

— Alexander Gonzalez/WLRN News

Monroe County Commission To Consider Further Restrictions, Requesting Lobster Mini-Season Cancelation

Updated Monday at 2:30 p.m.

The Monroe County Commission is holding an emergency meeting at 9 a.m. Tuesday to discuss additional restrictions that will help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Monroe County Mayor Heather Carruthers said the commission will discuss changing their plan for allowing vacation rentals. Last week, Miami Beach ordered the closure of short term rentals.

"It does seem that a lot of the problems that we're having are stemming from vacation rentals," Carruthers said.

The commission will also consider asking the state to cancel lobster mini-season, planned for July 29-30. That event usually brings thousands of people to the Keys. Commissioners will also discuss whether to close some public facilities during and after mini-season, and asking hotels to reduce occupancy.

"Those are the things that we're talking about right now. Cause we're not seeing this going in the right direction," Carruthers said.

The village of Islamorada has already requested that the state cancel mini-season. It's also closing public boat ramps, parks and the causeway known as the Fills from Friday through Aug. 8.

Monroe County has ordered restaurants and bars to close at 11 p.m. from Friday through Aug. 19. All alcohol sales at stores are also banned from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. during that period.

— Nancy Klingener/WLRN News

Statewide Coronavirus Cases Pass 360,000

Updated Monday at 12:45 p.m.

Florida surpassed 360,000 positive cases of COVID-19 as Florida’s Department of Health confirmed an additional 10,347 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Florida has a total of 360,394 confirmed positive cases, according to the state's health department.

Monday's update also included the announcement of 90 new deaths, increasing the statewide number to 5,072.

-WLRN News