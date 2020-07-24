Coronavirus Live Updates: Palm Beach County Officials Extends Mask Mandate Another Month

This post will be updated today, Friday, July 24, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

QUICK UPDATES

Palm Beach County Officials Extends Mask Mandate Another Month

Updated 1:50 PM

Last month, Palm Beach County commissioners voted unanimously in favor of a mask mandate to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, county administrator Verdenia Baker extended the emergency order, which was set to expire today. The order now requires facial coverings to be worn in public places until Aug. 23, an additional 30 days.

—Wilkine Brutus

Palm Beach County clarifies, revises restrictions on food and alcohol services after 11 p.m

Updated at 1:25 PM

Palm Beach County officials have updated executive orders that restrict the evening operating hours that restaurants can serve food and alcohol, prohibiting on-site establishments, indoor and outdoor, from serving between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

In an ongoing effort to curb the recent spike in COVID-19 case, the order includes “amusement parks, hookah and smoking bars and lounges, kava, kratom and similar bars and lounges.”

After Dr. Alina Alonso, the county’s health director, said private parties and late-night gatherings were fueling some of the spread of the virus, county administrator Verdenia Baker said the gatherings are in violation of the law. The revised order is sent out to clarify what businesses remain closed, which include: “Bars; Nightclubs, establishments offering adult entertainment, strip clubs, Hookah, cigar, and other smoking bars and lounges; Bowling alleys, Arcades, Playhouses, Concert houses, Movie theaters, tattoo parlors, auditoriums" and other entertainment venues

—Wilkine Brutus

Florida’s top Republicans are mixed on sending their kids and grandkids to school

Updated Friday 12:45 p.m.

With Florida’s schools emerging as the latest battleground in the fight over coronavirus public health measures, the state’s three top Republicans aren’t entirely in agreement about what they think is the safest way to go to school when it comes to their own family members.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said his children, who are too young to attend school, would be going in person if they were old enough.

Sen. Rick Scott said his grandchildren will not attend school in person.

And Sen. Marco Rubio did not say if his children would attend classes in person when asked by the Miami Herald, but said he wants to see Miami’s community spread decrease in the coming weeks before students return.

City of Miami to offer financial help for struggling homeowners and renters

Updated Friday 10 a.m.

Miami commissioners on Thursday approved $1.6 million in aid for city residents struggling to pay their mortgage or rent in an economy ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bulk of the money, $1.3 million, will go toward a mortgage assistance program to help low- and moderate-income homeowners who have either lost their jobs or suffered pay cuts. Of that total, $131,000 will fund the administration of the program and $1.1 million will be distributed to people in grants of up to $6,000. The mortgage assistance money is flowing from the federal CARES Act through the state-run Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Commissioners also approved $300,000 in rent relief for tenants. Low-income renters who’ve lost work in the pandemic and face eviction could qualify for up to $3,500 in aid.

Juvenile Justice Youth COVID-19 Cases Top 200

Updated Friday at 6 a.m.

More than 200 youths in Florida’s juvenile-justice system have tested positive for COVID-19, with the number of cases steadily increasing, according to information released Thursday by the state Department of Juvenile Justice.

The number of infected youths increased to 216 on Thursday, up from 159 a week earlier.

The numbers show a spike during the past week at St. Johns Youth Academy, which has 26 cases, the most in the state. Next highest was Palm Beach Youth Academy, which has had 21 cases, though 20 of the youths are no longer in medical isolation, according to the department.

In all, 78 of the 216 youths who have tested positive statewide are no longer in medical isolation. The number of infected juvenile-justice workers also increased to 185 on Thursday, up from 164 a week earlier.

The largest numbers of infected workers have been at Broward Regional Juvenile Detention Center and Miami-Dade Regional Juvenile Detention Center, which have each had 16 cases. In all, 78 of the 185 workers who have tested positive have been medically cleared to return to their jobs, according to the department.

A news release said the department has taken a series of steps to try to prevent the spread of the disease.

“All staff that work at state-operated juvenile detention centers and residential commitment programs are screened daily on every shift prior to entering the facility,” the release said. “If a staff presents with symptoms, he or she is denied entry and instructed to contact their health care provider. Staff will not be permitted to return to work until cleared by a medical professional. Outside vendors and personnel continue to be screened daily prior to entry.”

— News Service of Florida