Coronavirus Live Updates: South Florida Using Controversial Drug For COVID-19, Despite FDA Warnings

By 4 minutes ago
  • A patient arrives at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Health is one of the hospital systems currently using an experimental treatment for some COVID-19 patients.
    A patient arrives at Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Health is one of the hospital systems currently using an experimental treatment for some COVID-19 patients.
    Michael Laughlin / South Florida Sun Sentinel

This post will be updated today, Wednesday, April 29, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing South Florida with trusted news and information. In these uncertain times, our mission is more vital than ever. Your support makes it possible. Please donate today. Thank you. .

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

South Florida Using Controversial Drug For COVID-19, Despite FDA Warnings

Updated Wednesday 7 a.m.

A malaria drug pitched by President Trump as an effective weapon against COVID-19 remains in wide use in South Florida, despite studies that show it can cause fatal side effects.

The Food and Drug Administration issued a warning last week on hydroxychloroquine, saying it could cause “serious and potentially life-threatening heart rhythm problems” in COVID-19 patients. The agency did not say the drug shouldn’t be used for the disease, only that patients should be screened and monitored to reduce the risk.

Several South Florida hospital systems say they continue to use the drug, but only in hospital settings where patients can be closely watched, as the FDA recommends.

Read more at the Sun Sentinel.

-David Fleshler / Sun Sentinel

Tags: 
Coronavirus Live Updates
Local News
news

Related Content

Coronavirus Live Updates: South Florida Superintendents Push For Federal Relief

By Apr 28, 2020
PEDRO PORTAL / MIAMI HERALD

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, April 28, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

Heard on Sundial: Elections; Miami's Police Chief; And Trash Pickup During this Pandemic

By 15 hours ago
DANIEL A. VARELA / Miami Herald

On this Tuesday, April 28th, episode of Sundial:

 

Broward County Supervisor of Elections Peter Antonacci

 

New York is the latest in a series of states that have delayed their Democratic presidential primary.

Coronavirus Live Updates: South Florida Recreational Facilities Set To Reopen — With Restrictions

By Apr 27, 2020
Pedro Portal / Miami Herald

This post will be updated today, Monday, April 27, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

Coping With The Coronavirus: Resources For South Florida

By Editor Apr 1, 2020
Wilfredo Lee / AP

Getting through the coronavirus pandemic is a challenge on almost every level. We hope these links can help you find the information or help you're looking for. If you have suggestions for information we should include here, email us at talktous@wlrnnews.org.