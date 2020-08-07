Coronavirus Live Updates: State Lawmaker Who Recovered From COVID-19 Is Donating Plasma

This post will be updated today, Friday, August 7, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is committed to providing the trusted news and local reporting you rely on. Please keep WLRN strong with your support today. Donate now. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here.

The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

State Lawmaker Who Recovered From COVID-19 Is Donating Plasma

Updated Friday at 10 a.m.

A Broward County state lawmaker whose whole family tested positive for COVID-19, and has now recovered, is hosting a plasma drive in Hollywood on Friday.

Rep. Shevrin Jones, a Democrat from West Park who is running for a state Senate seat, was hospitalized with the disease caused by the coronavirus and still experiences an occasional cough and fatigue. But he said he has now tested negative for the virus, as has his father, West Park Mayor Eric Jones, as well as his mother and brother.

“I actually just got off the phone with my mom not too long ago, and she was just very grateful that she's feeling better, and her and my dad are on the mend,” Jones said. “My dad has started back working out. She's been working out. COVID has really changed their mindset on how they need to take care of themselves and why it’s important to take care of themselves.”

Jones is hosting a plasma drive and is donating himself. Local hospitals are treating COVID-19 patients with the antibody-rich plasma of those who’ve recovered.

“What we went through could have been far worse. And I believe everyone should have a chance to live. If I can give that to someone, then I'm all in,” Jones said.

The drive is being held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Koinonia Worship Center in Hollywood.

— Jessica Bakeman/WLRN News

Updated Friday at 7:00 a.m.

South Florida a Hotspot for COVID-19-And for Vaccine Trials

First came the coronavirus in record numbers in South Florida. Now come the vaccine makers looking for a fertile testing ground for whether their inoculations work.

The big names in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine have descended, setting up test sites in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. They are recruiting thousands of volunteers who have not yet been infected for six or more large-scale vaccine studies.

The studies, or phase 3 trials, are the final step before a vaccine is licensed, and a key component of Operation Warp Speed, the national effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines by 2021.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Sun Sentinel

-Cindy Krischer Goodman/Sun Sentinel

Florida COVID Cases Now Past 510,000 as the State Sees 7,650 New Infections

Florida’s Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 7,650 additional cases of COVID-19, pushing the state’s known total to 510,389. There were also 120 Florida resident deaths announced, bringing the statewide resident death toll to 7,747.

There were no new non-resident deaths announced, leaving the non-resident death toll at 124.

Florida has seen a slight decrease in newly confirmed cases in the past two weeks.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald

-Michelle Marchante/Miami Herald

Symptom Checks and COVID screenings: Here’s What DeSantis’ Order Means For Restaurants

Before Wednesday, if a Florida restaurant employee got sick with COVID-19, the state required that they produce two negative tests before returning to work.

But the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its guidelines regarding restaurant employees three weeks ago. Now, Florida has changed its tune.

Per a new executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday, restaurant employees who get sick with the highly contagious disease will no longer have to produce negative tests to return to work. Instead they will need to pass a screening for symptoms such as fever, loss of smell, loss of taste or shortness of breath.

To read more, visit our news partner at the Miami Herald

-Samantha J. Ross/Carlos Frias/Miami Herald