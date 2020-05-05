Coronavirus Live Updates: State's Cases Pass 36,800, Half Of New Deaths Are From South Florida

This post will be updated today, Tuesday, May 5, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

State's Cases Pass 36,800, Half Of New Deaths Are From South Florida

Updated Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Florida’s Department of Health on Monday morning confirmed 819 additional cases of COVID-19 as restaurants and shops across the state, except in South Florida, opened their doors to customers for the first time in weeks. The state is now closer to hitting the 37,000 mark, with a total of 36,897 confirmed cases.

Monday’s total daily number is the highest the state has seen since Friday, when a weeklong trend of daily totals under 1,000 was broken. There were also 20 new deaths announced, bringing the statewide death toll to 1,399.

More than half of the newly confirmed cases and half of the deaths were in South Florida.

Read more at our news partnert the Miami Herald.

-Michelle Marchante