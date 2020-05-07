Coronavirus Live Updates: Two Who Died At Florida Keys Nursing Home Test Negative For COVID-19

This post will be updated today, Thursday, May 7, with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

QUICK UPDATES

Two Who Died At Florida Keys Nursing Home Test Negative For COVID-19

Updated Thursday at 6:30 a.m.

Two women who died at a Florida Keys nursing home where an employee tested positive for the novel coronavirus last week received negative results for the disease Wednesday, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Nevertheless, the state is still waiting on results from 150 employees at the facility who were tested by a multi-agency emergency response team over the weekend, said Bob Eadie, administrator for the Department of Health in Monroe County.

Late last week, a speech pathologist at the Crystal Health and Rehab Center on Plantation Key received a positive COVID-19 result, and health officials worried because that coincided with the deaths of the two women, ages 87 and 101.

Read more at our news partner the Miami Herald.

-David Goodhue / Miami Herald