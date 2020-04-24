Coronavirus Live Updates: Unemployment Website To Go Down; 1,000-Case Spike In Florida

This post will be updated today, Friday, April 24, and through the weekend with the latest information on COVID-19 in South Florida.

WLRN is here for you, even when life is unpredictable. Local journalists are working hard to keep you informed on the latest developments across South Florida. Please support this vital work. Become a WLRN member today. Thank you.

WLRN staff continues to add to community resource lists, including this article on where kids and families can get food while schools are closed, and this post about whether and where to get tested for the coronavirus.

The dedicated website for the Florida Department of Health, including information about symptoms and numbers of cases, can be found here. The dedicated website from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention can be found here.

To receive WLRN's coronavirus updates newsletter on Wednesdays and Saturdays, sign up here.

QUICK UPDATES

Florida's Unemployment Website Will Be Down For Three Days As State Tries To Make Payments Faster

Updated Friday at 1:34 p.m.

Florida’s unemployment website will be down for three days beginning Friday, the longest shutdown of the system so far as the state tries to catch up with payments for jobless Floridians.

The state Department of Economic Opportunity, which manages the program, said the shutdown is necessary to “process payments faster” on Florida’s CONNECT system.

“We know that not being able to access the system may cause uncertainty, but these updates are designed to expedite the process for payment,” DEO said in a statement.

Read more from our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Miramar Wants To Stop Blasting During Coronavirus Emergency

Updated Friday at 12:17 p.m.

The Miramar City Commission has passed a resolution asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to temporarily halt blasting from rock mines during the declared state of emergency because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the online news organization the Florida Bulldog is reporting.

Located in northwest Miami-Dade County, White Rock Quarries has long been the target of complaints by residents of Miramar, Pembroke Pines, Doral and other nearby cities who complain of cracks in their homes and pools because of the blasting.

Limestone from the quarry is used as aggregate in road, bridge and other construction.

Read more from our news partner the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Broward Health Plans To Resume Scheduling Some Elective Procedures

Updated Friday at 10 a.m.

Broward County’s public hospital system, Broward Health, will resume scheduling patients for “priority medical and surgical procedures,” according to an email released Thursday night by hospital spokesperson, Jennifer Smith.

The hospital system will begin scheduling patients for some elective procedures, “pending the state lifting restrictions of elective surgeries.”

Elective procedures were halted to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

Broward County has a field hospital ready to take a surge of COVID-19 patients if hospitals start to reach capacity, but that hasn’t happened as of mid-April.

Broward Health says it “has the bed capacity to care for both COVID-19 and elective patients,” according to the statement.

Once the rescheduling begins, there will be safety precautions taken. The hospital system plans to screen people who enter its hospitals, and continue its policy of wearing masks, and keeping dedicated units to care only for patients recovering from COVID-19.

“Countless South Floridians have had their medical care postponed due to the pandemic, and we are carefully laying the groundwork to resume a limited scope of procedures for those patients,” said Gino Santorio, president and CEO of Broward Health in the statement. “The health and safety of our caregivers and patients is our number one priority, and all necessary measures are being taken to help ensure the system safely resuming elective procedures.”

- Caitie Switalski

Florida Sees A Spike With Over 1,000 New COVID-19 Cases, After Days Of Decline

Updated Friday at 7 a.m

After Florida saw its highest day of confirmed cases and then a five-day decline, the state reported over 1,000 new cases on Thursday, going back to the trend lines of early April.

Since Wednesday evening, the Florida Department of Health reported 1,072 new cases, bringing the state total to 29,648. The death toll rose by 60 for the second consecutive day, leading the state deaths to reach nearly 1,000 at 987.

South Florida remains at the epicenter of the state’s cases. As of Thursday evening, the four counties in South Florida — Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe — had 17,647 of the state’s 29,648 cases, or more than half. Miami-Dade had the majority of the cases in South Florida at 10,588 cases.

Read more from our news partner the Miami Herald.