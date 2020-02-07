Coronavirus Whistleblower Dies From The Disease In China

By 44 minutes ago
  • Coronavirus patients settle down in a large temporary hospital built two days ago in an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. At another area hospital, a doctor who gave an early warning on social media about the virus has died.
    Coronavirus patients settle down in a large temporary hospital built two days ago in an exhibition center in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. At another area hospital, a doctor who gave an early warning on social media about the virus has died.
    Barcroft Media/Getty Images
Originally published on February 6, 2020 9:20 pm

Updated at 9:20 p.m. ET

A Chinese doctor who was among the first to blow the whistle on the new coronavirus has died from the disease, the hospital treating him said on social media early Friday local time.

Li Wenliang, 34, an ophthalmologist based in Wuhan, was reprimanded in early January by local police authorities for "publishing falsehoods" after he mentioned in a WeChat group seven cases of a virus similar to SARS from a seafood market.

News of Li's death has triggered millions of reactions on Weibo, China's equivalent of Twitter. Most posts mourned him, called him a hero and commented with candle emojis, some with mourning poems. When Li was in critical condition late Thursday and early Friday local time, millions of people flocked to a livestream operated by local media outside the hospital, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Among the outpouring of grief, some asked for accountability and transparency surrounding his treatment and the larger picture of authorities' response to the virus.

The topics "Wuhan government owes Dr. Li Wenliang an apology" and "We want freedom of speech" soon began to trend on Weibo, before being deleted, CNN reported.

In a now-deleted interview with Beijing Youth Daily in late January, Li said that the report on SARS is not entirely accurate, although he didn't mean to be misleading. He also didn't mean to spread the information widely.

But he was trying to warn his old classmates, many of whom were practicing clinicians. He said he was later infected after treating a female patient with "unknown pneumonia."

On his personal Weibo account one week before he died, Li recounted his journey from seeing the coronavirus test result, to being reprimanded by the authorities for disrupting the social order, to being hospitalized.

"I was hospitalized on the 12th. At that time, I was still wondering, 'Why is there no announcement of people-to-people transmission, and why are no medical workers getting infected?'" he wrote.

He was diagnosed with coronavirus the next day. "The dust is settled now."

Li's death has prompted condolences from state media, including the People's Daily and the Global Times.

Michael Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies program said, "We're very sad to hear of the loss of Dr. Li Wenliang. We're very sorry to hear of the loss of any front line worker who's attempted to care for patients. And we ourselves have lost our friends in the front lines. So we should celebrate his life and mourn his death with his colleagues."

Li leaves behind one child and his wife, who is pregnant.

: 2/06/20

An earlier version of this story mistakenly said Li Wenliang's death was reported on social media by the hospital treating him on Thursday. It was reported early Friday local time.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Coronavirus
infectious disease
Flu
influenza
health
news

Related Content

Patient At A South Florida Hospital Was Tested For Coronavirus

By CINDY KRISCHER GOODMAN / Sun Sentinel Feb 5, 2020
Susan Stocker / Sun Sentinel

A potential case of coronavirus disrupted emergency operations at a Hollywood hospital on Friday, but nearly a week later, the Florida health department won’t confirm even that a person was tested.

The incident appeared significant: hospital workers told at least one fire-rescue department not to bring anyone to Memorial Regional Hospital’s emergency room, and another department was told to wear masks.

In Quarantined Wuhan, Hospital Beds For Coronavirus Patients Are Scarce

By & Feb 5, 2020

Updated at 7:19 p.m. ET

First came Liu Xiaohong's fever and a constant, throbbing ache. Then six days later, on Jan. 31 and with her fever still raging, Liu desperately rushed by bike to the nearest hospital; taxi services had been suspended days earlier as part of a citywide lockdown.

Doctors did a CT scan of Liu's lungs and concluded that day that she likely had the new coronavirus. Twelve days after falling ill, Liu is now waiting in a makeshift isolation ward for confirmation from a virus screening test so she can finally be admitted to a hospital.

Why The World Cares More About The New Coronavirus Than The Flu

By Feb 3, 2020

The number of people who are infected with the new coronavirus that is spreading from China is dwarfed by those affected by a far more common respiratory illness: seasonal flu.

Every year there are as many as 5 million severe flu cases worldwide and hundreds of thousands of deaths. By contrast, so far there have been about 20,000 (and rising) cases of coronavirus, most of them mild.

Hong Kong Reports Its 1st Coronavirus Death

By & Feb 4, 2020

Updated at 7:58 p.m. ET

Hong Kong confirmed its first death from the novel coronavirus on Tuesday as health workers in the territory were on their second day of a walkout aimed at forcing closure of the border with mainland China — the epicenter of the epidemic.

A 39-year-old man who had visited Wuhan, China, where the virus first appeared, died at Hong Kong's Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday morning, the hospital confirmed.