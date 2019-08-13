JOB OBJECTIVE:

Reporting to the Director of Corporate Underwriting, the Corporate Marketing Representative sells WLRN Radio and TV Underwriting and sponsorship of programs and events to businesses. Schedules sales calls and submits reports of sales activities. Position is also responsible for all aspects of getting underwriting on-air and related sponsor recognition. This position is characterized by a sustained record of sales achievement and familiarity with public radio and television programming.

To Apply:

Please submit your resume and cover letter to underwriting@friendsofwlrn.org

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Responsible for meeting sales goals of underwriting and event sponsorship.

Manages and maintains a personal portfolio of underwriting clients.

Prospects for new clients, with an emphasis on for-profit entities.

Adheres to underwriting policies including FCC regulations and WLRN station policies.

Attends all required department meetings.

Understands and uses radio research such as Arbitron, Scarborough, and Nielsen.

Enters orders in Marketron and Tapscan as approved.

Service accounts including assisting with writing copy and entering in vCreative.

Work with other departments to ensure overall success with underwriting recognition.

Other duties as assigned within the scope of the position.

Candidate Requirements

3-5 years media sales experience is required, preferably in the public broadcasting industry.

Excellent communication skills including negotiating, writing and presentation skills with a focus on building relationships with corporate clients.

Working knowledge of quantitative and qualitative audience research mechanisms such as Arbitron, Nielsen, Scarborough.

Must be computer literate particularly in Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Must have experience in dealing with corporations, and ad agencies on a professional level.

Familiarity with Marketron traffic software is preferred

Must be fluent in English; second language fluency of Spanish is a plus.

Established business contacts a plus.

Demonstrated ability to work collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.

Education

A Bachelor’s degree in marketing, Communications, or related field of study is desired.