Customs and Border Protection Computer System Shut Down

The computer systems of Customs and Border Protection are down at several major airports around the country.

"CBP is experiencing a temporary outage with its processing systems at various air ports of entry & is taking immediate action to address the technology disruption," an agency statement said. "CBP officers continue to process international travelers using alternative procedures until systems are back online."

The problem was initially reported at airports in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

"CBP officers are working to process travelers as quickly as possible while maintaining the highest levels of security," said the agency.

