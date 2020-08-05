A Deep Dive Into Nature's Fragile Ecosystems

Thursday 8pm SOUTH PACIFIC - Documentary - This landmark series explores the sheer scale and majesty of the largest ocean on Earth, the isolation of its islands, and the extraordinary journeys wildlife and humans have gone through to reach these specks of land.

FRAGILE PARADISE - The South Pacific has little or no protection but is also home to the planet's richest coral reefs. The final episode focuses on the environmental problems facing the South Pacific. Climate change threatens many islands, because they are low-lying and could be engulfed by rising seas.

9pm EXPEDITION WITH STEVE BACKSHALL – Documentary – Head into the unknown with naturalist Steve Backshall as he journeys to the world’s last unexplored places and faces challenges around the globe, encountering extraordinary wildlife and meeting remarkable people along the way.

BHUTAN – WHITE WATER - Join Steve Backshall in the foothills of the Himalaya, where he plans to kayak the last unrun river in Bhutan, which runs through the country’s steepest gorge. Before his attempt, Steve seeks blessing from a local Buddhist monastery.