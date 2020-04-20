Delivery Workers Put Themselves At Risk During The COVID-19 Crisis

  • Yuri Kouzenkov, the director of operations for DeliverLean, delivers food to seniors in Brickell, Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. DeliverLean has been hired by Miami-Dade County to help provide elderly residents with free meals during the pandemic.
    Yuri Kouzenkov, the director of operations for DeliverLean, delivers food to seniors in Brickell, Florida on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. DeliverLean has been hired by Miami-Dade County to help provide elderly residents with free meals during the pandemic.
    MATIAS J. OCNER / MIAMI HERALD

Nationwide shutdowns to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus have brought many things to a standstill. But one line of work that's often overlooked is busier than ever. 

As people shelter in their homes during this health crisis, delivery workers are dashing through empty streets to meet an increased demand for their services.

They're bringing people essentials like food and medicine right to their doorstep. But even with precautions like face masks, gloves and no contact delivery, which means accepting online payments and leaving the order at the customer's door, delivery workers are putting themselves at risk.

"Yeah, it's still scary. I mean, every time that we get ready to work it's a liability that we have now," said Facundo Baso, who does deliveries on his scooter for his father's pizza shop in Coral Gables.

Delivery workers are largely an immigrant work force -- often with low pay and no health insurance, which doesn't give them the option to take sick leave or stay home during the COVID-19 crisis.

"If I had the option to stay home, of course I would stay home," said Christian Campbell, who does deliveries on his motorcycle for Al's Coffee Shop in Coral Gables. "But there's a need to work and eat. It's my only job, so it's dificult."

Recent talks from state and federal officials about reopening the country to help the economy have Campbell worried.

"It's very dangerous," he said. "There are people who aren't prepared to go back to work. I think the government should wait longer."

Amazon, Instacart Grocery Delivery Workers Demand Coronavirus Protection And Pay

By & Mar 30, 2020

Updated at 6:01 p.m. ET

Some Amazon warehouse workers in Staten Island, N.Y., and Instacart's grocery delivery workers nationwide walked off their jobs on Monday. They are demanding stepped-up protection and pay as they continue to work while much of the country is asked to isolate as a safeguard against the coronavirus.

From Grocery Stores To Pizza Delivery, Some Companies Are On A Hiring Spree

By Mar 24, 2020

At a time when millions of Americans are losing jobs at restaurants, hotels and airlines because of the coronavirus pandemic, a few large companies are on a hiring spree.

That's because despite mass shutdowns and lockdowns, Americans still need food and medicine. And that means a new hiring push at supermarkets such as Kroger and Albertsons, pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens, convenience and discount stores like Dollar General and 7-Eleven, and retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.

PHOTOS: In A Coronavirus Crisis, Delivery Workers Can Be A Lifeline

By & Mar 8, 2020

Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, has been in lockdown mode for weeks. But its delivery workers, zipping through empty streets on their motorcycles and scooters, are still very much on the move.

To avoid transmission of the virus, people have been told to stay at home and limit time outdoors. As a result, when they need food or other necessities, many of them turn to delivery workers, who put themselves at risk of exposure to the virus by interacting with dozens of customers, some of whom are sick, and handling multiple packages a day.

Undocumented Migrants: If We're 'Essential' Workers During COVID-19, Why Detain Us?

By Apr 7, 2020
C.M. Guerrero / Miami Herald

The federal government has designated farm workers as "essential" to the U.S. food supply chain during the COVID-19 crisis. Ironically, about two-thirds of U.S. farm workers are undocumented immigrants from Latin America. Either way, they do most of our food picking and processing, especially in Florida.

So Paulino Gallegos has a question: If undocumented workers like him are “essential” to the cause – why was he recently locked up?