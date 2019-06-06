Democrats Assail Gen. Kelly's 'Unethical' Role In Firm That Runs Homestead Migrant Camp

Two Democratic lawmakers, including one running for president, are calling on the company that operates the Homestead detention center for unaccompanied migrant children to disclose details on how Gen. John Kelly — President Donald Trump’s former chief of staff and ex-secretary of Homestead Security — landed a spot on its board of advisers.

The inquiry to Caliburn International on Thursday comes two months after the Miami Herald reported on Kelly being mysteriously spotted at the South Florida shelter on a golf cart in early April.

About a month later, the Herald revealed that Caliburn quietly had gotten a new, $341 million no-bid contract from the Department of Health and Human Services, which falls under DHS, and that Kelly had joined the company’s board before the contract was awarded.

