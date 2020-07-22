Depression In Atlantic Expected To Become Tropical Storm Gonzalo On Wednesday Morning

By AUSTEN ERBLAT & ROBIN WEBB & BROOKE BAITINGER 18 minutes ago

Tropical Depression Seven formed on Tuesday afternoon midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles, and is expected to become Tropical Storm Gonzalo sometime Wednesday morning.

It is one of two tropical disturbances the National Hurricane Center is monitoring.

The depression, which was classified as such in the 5 p.m. Tuesday advisory, is expected to continue to move at 10 to 15 mph, traveling into the tropical Atlantic. By the weekend, conditions for its development are less favorable.

To read more, visit our news partner at the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Tags: 
Local News
news
florida hurricanes

