DeSantis Commits Florida To Participating In National Voter Registration Network

By Mary Ellen Klas 11 minutes ago
Florida’s voter registration data will be cross-checked against information from 28 other states for the first time starting next year, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday, promising increased accuracy of the state’s voter rolls.

During an appearance with election officials at the Orange County supervisor of elections office in Orlando, DeSantis said Florida will join the nonpartisan Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a bipartisan cooperative working to improve the accuracy of America’s voter rolls.

The voluntary program was developed in 2012 by the nonprofit Pew Charitable Trusts and uses voter registration rolls of its member states to compare voting lists. It will allow Florida to identify duplicate registrations, and outdated records from voters who have moved or died, and determine who is eligible to vote but has not yet registered.

