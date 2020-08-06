DeSantis Lifts Travel Restrictions On New Yorkers

By Jim Turner - News Service of Florida 34 minutes ago
  • Gov. Ron DeSantis
    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis
    Scott Keeler / Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE --- New Yorkers and their neighbors from the tri-state region no longer have to self-quarantine for two weeks after entering Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had repeatedly disparaged New York as an example of how not to manage the coronavirus pandemic, quietly lifted travel restrictions Thursday on people coming to Florida from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The three states are not the coronavirus hotspots they were when the 14-day self-quarantine restrictions were put in place on March 23.

DeSantis lifted the restrictions Thursday in an executive order that focused on ensuring restaurants comply with employee coronavirus-screening protocols updated by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Shortly after issuing the executive order, DeSantis held an event at the University of North Florida to call for resuming high-school athletics amid the pandemic. He did not mention lifting the travel restrictions during the event.

Florida had a relatively low number of coronavirus cases when DeSantis put in place the self-quarantine requirements, along with setting up a checkpoint for motorists on Interstate 95 north of Jacksonville.

But the coronavirus conditions have since reversed, with Florida facing a massive surge in cases while New York, New Jersey and Connecticut have seen improvements.

Florida added 7,650 coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing its total to 510,389. Also, the state reported 120 resident deaths because of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus. In all, 7,747 Floridians have died.

New York, which has averaged 662 new cases a day during the past week, reported nine coronavirus deaths and 639 cases on Wednesday. The state has had 32,431 residents die because of the virus but hasn’t reported more than 20 deaths in a day since June 23.

Connecticut, where 4,413 people have died from the virus since March, marked a second consecutive day Wednesday without any new deaths.

New Jersey on Wednesday announced 378 additional cases and eight deaths. New Jersey noted that only three of the latest deaths occurred in August. New Jersey has had 15,842 deaths since March.

In June, as conditions in the northern states improved, the governors of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut slapped a danger-zone label on travelers from the Sunshine State. They required travelers from Florida to quarantine for 14 days when entering the tri-state area.

At times during the pandemic, DeSantis has mocked New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, for requiring nursing homes to accept hospital patients who have been diagnosed with the highly contagious virus and for a large number of deaths in New York’s long-term care facilities.

When asked in June about the tri-state quarantine of Florida travelers, DeSantis told reporters that governors have the “prerogative to do what they need to do,” before taking a jab at Cuomo.

“I would just ask if that’s done, just please do not quarantine any Floridians in the nursing homes in New York,” he said.

Meanwhile, as Florida and other states saw increases in cases, Cuomo accused them of “offering excuses” to explain the data.

“The numbers aren't going up because you're doing more testing. The numbers are going up because more people are getting sick,” Cuomo said in June after issuing the travel restrictions on Florida and other states.

“You look at Arizona, you look at Texas, you look at all these states, you know what you see?” Cuomo said. “You see an arrow going up, because it was misguided to say we're going to reopen the economy. What you're doing is you're putting people's lives in jeopardy, and you're hurting the economy.”

Tags: 
New York
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Ron DeSantis
news
News Service of Florida

Related Content

'Take This Seriously Now' Warns A New York Doctor With Miami Roots

By Jul 21, 2020
MARK LENNIHAN / AP

Doctors are warning that Miami is turning into the latest coronavirus epicenter in the country.

New York faced a similar challenge not too long ago. The city went into a lockdown as a surge of patients strained the hospital system.

N.Y., N.J., Connecticut Now Say Travelers From 31 Hot Spot States Must Quarantine

By Jul 21, 2020

People traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut from 31 other states are now required to self-quarantine for 14 days, after 10 states with significant community spread of the coronavirus — including Virginia, Maryland, Indiana and Alaska — were added to a travel advisory Tuesday.

Heard On Sundial: Florida And New York's Responses To The Pandemic, Bars & Restaurants, MLS Is Back

By Jun 30, 2020
Charles Trainor Jr. / MIAMI HERALD

On this Tuesday, June 30, episode of Sundial:

Florida & New York’s Responses To The Pandemic

Florida’s coronavirus cases continue to trend upwards as the state has become a new hotspot for the virus. It has added tens of thousands of cases over the past week, bringing the total to more than 156,000.

This comes as former hotspots like New York have seen a decline in new COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

Five Test Positive For COVID-19 After Attending Sheriffs Meeting

By Ana Ceballos - News Service of Florida Aug 3, 2020
Gov. Ron DeSantis
Al Diaz / Miami Herald

TALLAHASSEE --- Five people who attended a Florida Sheriffs Association meeting last week have tested positive for COVID-19, and top state elected officials who appeared at the meeting have received a warning about their potential exposure to the virus.

DeSantis Wants To Speed Up COVID Testing In Broward, Miami-Dade, And Says Schools Need To Open

By Richard Tribou & Steven Lemongello Jul 9, 2020
COVID-19 testing site
PEDRO PORTAL / Miami Herald

JACKSONVILLE — Gov. Ron DeSantis said Thursday he is asking the federal government for more medicine and will create designated drive-through lanes at testing sites in Broward and Miami-Dade counties for people with coronavirus symptoms to speed up results.

DeSantis also said Florida schools need to reopen as soon as possible.

As DeSantis Defends Decision To Reopen Schools, Parents And Teachers Voice Their Concerns

By Jul 10, 2020

As the number of coronavirus cases in Florida continues to climb, local education officials and parents are grappling with a statewide mandate to reopen schools in August.

DeSantis 'Happy' With Test Results At Long-Term Care Facilities

By News Service of Florida Jul 16, 2020

More than 120,000 staff members of nursing homes and assisted living facilities have been tested for COVID-19 during the past week under a pair of emergency rules, and about 2.8 percent have tested positive, Gov. Ron DeSantis told reporters Wednesday. 