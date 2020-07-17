DeSantis, Rubio disagree on Florida’s supply of COVID drug remdesivir

Remdesivir, the antiviral that has shown promise as a coronavirus treatment, is in high demand in Florida these days.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has — for weeks — touted the drug and the state’s efforts to acquire it, saying the treatment has led to better outcomes for those who’ve been hospitalized by the virus.

But on Thursday, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, like DeSantis a Republican, sounded an alarm about what he said was the insufficient supply of the drug in state hospitals.

