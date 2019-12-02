Developer Says New Single-Family Affordable Homes In Sistrunk Are The First Of Many

By 27 minutes ago
  • affordable housing
    The developer CDH and a team of community partners cut the ribbon to unveil five single-family homes in the Northwest portion of Fort Lauderdale. More will follow in Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach.
    Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The first five houses in a master plan to bring to bring more affordable homes to Broward County were unveiled Monday in in Fort Lauderdale's Sistrunk neighborhood. 

Continental Development Holding (CDH) has a goal to build 500 units of affordable housing in South Florida by 2024, paerticularly in the areas of Fort Lauderdale and Dania Beach. 

The five units inaugurated on Monday have been capped with rent limits, and the idea is to help people spend no more than 30 to 35 percent of their monthly income just on rent.

"Under construction, we have already 10 more units within this same neighborhood," said CEO and a partner at CDH Juan Jurado. "What we want to try to make here, is [to] ensure that people that have lived within this community for generations are able to continue to stay here."

More than half of renters that are cost-burdened in Broward County spend more than 50 percent of their monthly income on rent alone, according to the Broward County Affordable Housing Needs Assessment. The report was compiled for the county this past summer by the Florida International University Metropolitan Center, using data from 2018.   

Read More: New Affordable Housing Report Shows Scope Of Broward County's Crisis

 

County Commissioner Nan Rich was also at the ribbon cutting for the new homes. She's been a champion of affordable housing on the county commission, and said it's a good start to help address the county's affordable housing crisis. 

"We need over 100,000 multi-family units right now in Broward County to be built," Rich said. "So, we need more developers, builders who are willing to... take a chance, so-to-speak, on this."

Retiree Beatrice Bray, 68, is moving into one of the CDH's five houses in Sistrunk in January with her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. It's three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with a garage for just under $2,000 a month. (The average two-bedroom apartment in Fort Lauderdale rents for $1,902 per month.)

Bray said she saw the listing for rent on Gosection8.com, and on the housing site, Trulia. She currently lives in the Sistrunk neighborhood, and she'd been looking for a new place for her family to live in the same area since about August.

"We were just talking about how having a yard in the back would be so important and having your own little space, instead of being in an apartment," Bray said. "It went so smoothly."

Tags: 
affordable housing
unaffordable housing
Fort Lauderdale
housing
Local News
news

Related Content

Governor's Budget Includes Full Funding For Florida Housing Programs

By Gina Jordan Nov 29, 2019
Carl Juste / Miami Herald

Governor Ron DeSantis’ proposed state budget would fully fund Florida’s two affordable housing programs. He is recommending that all $387 million be used for housing needs.

The Florida Legislature created the affordable housing programs in 1992 by raising the documentary stamp tax on real estate transactions.

The money is supposed to be split between two programs, but it often gets sent elsewhere.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation Wants Fort Lauderdale To Vote On An Affordable Housing Ballot Initiative

By Nov 15, 2019
AIDS Healthcare Foundation
Caitie Switalski / WLRN

The nonprofit The AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is working on a ballot initiative for Fort Lauderdale voters to consider on the next general elections, on November 3, 2020.

The ordinance would try to prevent alleged discrimination when affordable housing developments get considered.

 

Cheap Apartments Are Disappearing From Little Haiti

By Jul 25, 2018
Nadege Green

Johny Silionord points to the gaping hole in the floor when he opens the front door to his first-floor apartment in Little Haiti.

“Look at this. This is what I’m paying for,” he says in Creole.

Three white buckets sit alongside a wall in his room. They come in handy to collect the water that pours through the ceiling during a rainstorm or to catch the water that seeps through when his upstairs neighbor flushes the toilet.