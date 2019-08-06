Dive Into Florida's Spiny Lobster Season

By 4 hours ago
Originally published on August 5, 2019 1:14 pm

Spiny lobster season in Florida lasts from Aug. 6 to March 31, and the state's wildlife commission has rules in place to ensure that it's not a free-for-all. WUSF's food podcast, The Zest, spoke with Tampa blogger Danielle Rose about the "do's and don'ts" of lobster fishing.

You can find Rose's recipe for Florida-style lobster rolls on her blog, Suwannee Rose. For more Florida recipes, visit TheZestPodcast.com.

