The Doc's job is in jeopordy

Wednesday 8pm DOC MARTIN: Blade on the Feather - Comedy/ Drama - Excitment is brewing in Portwenn as the annual rowing race begins; Louisa makes a big purchase and get the smelling salts, the Doc faints!

Portwenn takes on Port Cattan in the annual rowing contest but when rival skipper Alice Taylor's cut head brings on Martin's haemophobia, causing him to faint, the whole village gets to know. Martin is also concerned that Graham Hendy, husband of crèche owner Mel, exhibits signs of alcoholism when he claims to be tee-total but discovers the reason when Graham crashes his car during Louisa's farewell speech as headmistress. The race goes ahead with Portwenn showing considerable sportsmanship but on return to the surgery Martin receives bad news.