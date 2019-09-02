Dorian Reduced To Category 4, Outer Bands Arrive In Florida

Updated on September 2, 2019 11:40 am

The National Hurricane Center has reduced Dorian to a Major Category 4 Hurricane. Outer rain bands of the hurricane have arrived to Martin, Palm Beach, and Broward Counties, tropical storm force winds possible with proceeding bands.

This morning Hurricane Dorian slowed to a crawl near Grand Bahama Island, moving west at 1 mph. Maximum sustained winds were up to 165 mph and the minimum central pressure was at 916 mb, according to the 5 am update from the National Hurricane Center.

On this track, the core of extremely dangerous Hurricane Dorian will continue to pound Grand Bahama Island through much of today and tonight. The hurricane will continue to move dangerously close to the Florida east coast tonight through Wednesday evening.

“Dorian is expected to start moving toward the northwest late this afternoon or tonight and then toward the north on Tuesday," said Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network. "Our best estimate is that the hurricane’s core will stay just offshore, but it is still possible it will move onshore with just a small wobble in the track. Tropical storm winds are expected over much of the Florida east coast and hurricane winds are likely along the immediate coast.”

Dorian’s hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the center, with tropical storm-force winds 140 miles out.

Local Impact

In terms of local impact, here's a summary of what South Florida can expect in the following hours:

SURGE: A storm surge of 3 to 5 feet is possible in Palm Beach County in surge prone areas north of Lake Worth. 2 to 4 feet of water inundation above ground level is possible for areas from Lake Worth to Boca Raton. Coastal sections of Broward County could also experience a storm surge of 1 to 2 feet above ground level.

WIND: Periods of tropical storm force winds are expected over Palm Beach County Monday afternoon through Tuesday night, with the greatest chances over eastern portions of the county. There is a slight chance of hurricane force wind gusts up to 80 mph in coastal and metro Palm Beach County on Tuesday. Further south, tropical storm force wind gusts might accompany outer rain bands and squalls in eastern Broward, Glades and Okeechobee counties.

RAIN: Rainfall amounts from Dorian are likely to vary greatly across the region, ranging from 2 to 5 inches in Palm Beach County to less than 2 inches further south near Miami. Inland flooding from rain will be possible, especially in low-lying areas that are prone to flooding from typical summertime thunderstorms.

TORNADOES: A tornado or two is possible from the outer rain squalls from Dorian at any time Monday through Tuesday night. Chances of this occurring are highest near the Atlantic Coast, where water spouts are also possible.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Jupiter Inlet north to the Volusia/Brevard county line, and a hurricane watch from Jupiter Inlet south to Deerfield Beach. Much of Florida’s east coast is under a storm surge watch, and tropical storm watches extend to interior areas, including Polk and Highlands counties.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties, and St. Johns County will issue an evacuation order on Monday. Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls on Florida’s Turnpike, and some other toll roads across the state.

Forecasters say Dorian cold produce storm surge of 4-7 feet from Lantana to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River near Jacksonville, and 2-4 feet from Lantana to Deerfield Beach.

“Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the East Coast,” Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Sunday. “No matter what path this storm takes, our state will be impacted. We will continue to work around the clock to prepare.”

Forecasters say the storm is expected to remain a potent Category 4 storm in the next 36 hours, then gradually weaken but still remain a strong hurricane as it meanders up the coast, producing strong winds and dangerous storm surge for coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina later this week.

Projections Monday call for Dorian to generate 2-4 inches of rain along Florida’s Atlantic coast into Georgia, with isolated totals of 6 inches, but 5-10 inches – and up to 15 inches in isolated areas – in the coastal Carolinas.

Forecasters reinforced Monday that Florida’s east coast could still experience devastating impacts, even if the projected northerly turn occurs.

“Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall along the Florida east coast, it is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast,” Richard Pasch, senior hurricane specialist, wrote in his Monday morning forecast discussion. “Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track.”

#Dorian Update: NO shifts west in the forecast track overnight from the NHC. No changes to watches & warnings. Still a dangerous category 5 storm moving west at only 1 mph. Screenshots below from the https://t.co/ZUJAcdEVzH... pic.twitter.com/wvioZ5abex — Florida Storms (@FloridaStorms) September 2, 2019

All new watches and warnings are listed below, from the National Hurricane Center:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for Lantana to the Volusia/Brevard County Line.

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from north of Deerfield Beach to south of Lantana, and from the Volusia/Brevard County line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect from Jupiter Inlet to the Volusia/Brevard County line.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet, and from the Volusia/Brevard County line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from north of Deerfield Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach, and for Lake Okeechobee.

Carl Lisciendrello contributed to this post.