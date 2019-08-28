Dorian Strengthening, Threat to Florida Increasing

Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened overnight as it steadily approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. There is still uncertainty in the future path and intensity of the storm, but trends in the computer models are toward a stronger storm approaching Florida Sunday or Monday.

 

In its early morning update, The National Hurricane Center said Dorian is located about 85 miles southeast of St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It has top sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving toward the northwest at about 13 mph. On its current path, the storm will pass near Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands later Wednesday, where Tropical Storm Warnings and Hurricane Watches are in effect.  

The center of the storm reformed farther to the north on Tuesday, which means the storm is less likely to move over the mountainous terrain of Hispaniola. As a result, Dorian is not likely to weaken quite as much over Puerto Rico or the Virgin Islands and be over the open waters east of the Turks and Caicos Islands on Thursday.

A strong ridge of high pressure is expected to build near the Mid Atlantic coast over the weekend, causing Dorian to turn toward more toward west in the general direction of Florida. The vast majority of the computer models forecast this scenario, but a few of the models forecast a weak trough over the Ohio Valley to disrupt the steering ridge. If this were to happen, Dorian could slow down on its approach to Florida and turn more toward the Carolinas.

Very little wind shear, warm waters, and greater moisture will surround Dorian as it approaches the Bahamas and Florida this weekend. These factors all suggest Dorian will become a hurricane on its approach. The latest National Hurricane Center Forecast makes the storm a category 2 hurricane just offshore from Florida on Sunday evening. However, in its technical discussion, the Hurricane Center said it may have to adjust the intensity forecast upward in future forecasts as several of the models are projecting a stronger hurricane.

Forecasters say that residents and vacationers should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian in the coming days and ensure they have hurricane plan in place.

Here's A Reminder Of What You Need In Case Of Hurricane

A hurricane watch and warning is in effect for Puerto Rico.

The National Hurricane Center says that South Florida is in the 5-day forecast cone of Tropical Storm Dorian.

Forecasters say it's still too early to know with certainty what effect the storm will have on Florida--but it's never too late to assemble your hurricane emergency kit.

Here's what you need:

Tropical Storm Will Reach Puerto Rico Today And Expected To Hit Florida As A Category 2 Hurricane

Tropical Storm Dorian picked up strength overnight and is expected to hit Puerto Rico later Wednesday with heavy winds before getting even stronger on its way to the Bahamas and then Florida where it is forecast to make landfall as a Category 2 storm over the weekend, the National Hurricane Center said Wednesday.

Chances Increasing That Tropical Storm Dorian Will Affect Parts of Florida This Weekend

Puerto Rico is under a tropical storm warning and hurricane watch as Tropical Storm Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength before making landfall there on Wednesday on a track toward Florida’s east coast by this weekend.

AAA: Dorian Should Not Affect Labor Day Gas Prices

As Labor Day approaches, gas prices are near the lowest level of the summer. And even with the threat of Tropical Storm Dorian, AAA officials say they are not expected to rise.