Dorian At A Virtual Standstill, Looms Off Florida Coast As A Category 5

September 2, 2019 6:20 am

Hurricane Dorian has slowed to a virtual standstill and has weakened slightly but still remains a catastrophic Category 5 storm that threatens Florida’s east coast with dangerous storm surge and indundating rains.

As of 5 a.m., Dorian was only moving west at 1 mph and continues to pound Grand Bahama Island with maximum sustained winds of 165 mph, down from Monday's devastating 185 winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. It is located 190 mph west of West Palm Beach but still projected to slowly move west before turning west-northwest in the next day, followed by a gradual turn to the northwest and, eventually, north.

“Dorian is expected to start moving toward the northwest late this afternoon or tonight and then toward the north on Tuesday," said Ray Hawthorne, a meteorologist with the Florid Public Radio Emergency Network. "Our best estimate is that the hurricane’s core will stay just offshore, but it is still possible it will move onshore with just a small wobble in the track. Tropical storm winds are expected over much of the Florida east coast and hurricane winds are likely along the immediate coast.”

Dorian’s hurricane-force winds extend 45 miles from the center, with tropical storm-force winds 140 miles out.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Jupiter Inlet north to the Volusia/Brevard county line, and a hurricane watch from Jupiter Inlet south to Deerfield Beach. Much of Florida’s east coast is under a storm surge watch, and tropical storm watches extend to interior areas, including Polk and Highlands counties.

Mandatory evacuation orders have been issued for coastal areas of Palm Beach, Martin, St. Lucie and Brevard counties, and St. Johns County will issue an evacuation order on Monday. Governor Ron DeSantis suspended tolls on Florida’s Turnpike, and some other toll roads across the state.

Forecasters say Dorian cold produce storm surge of 4-7 feet from Lantana to the mouth of the St. Mary’s River near Jacksonville, and 2-4 feet from Lantana to Deerfield Beach.

“Hurricane Dorian is the strongest storm to ever threaten the state of Florida on the East Coast,” Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz said Sunday. “No matter what path this storm takes, our state will be impacted. We will continue to work around the clock to prepare.”

Forecasters say the storm is expected to remain a potent Category 4 storm in the next 36 hours, then gradually weaken but still remain a strong hurricane as it meanders up the coast, producing strong winds and dangerous storm surge for coastal Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina later this week.

Projections Monday call for Dorian to generate 2-4 inches of rain along Florida’s Atlantic coast into Georgia, with isolated totals of 6 inches, but 5-10 inches – and up to 15 inches in isolated areas – in the coastal Carolinas.

Forecasters reinforced Monday that Florida’s east coast could still experience devastating impacts, even if the projected northerly turn occurs.

“Although the official forecast does not show Dorian making landfall along the Florida east coast, it is still possible for the hurricane to deviate from this forecast, and move very near or over the coast,” Richard Pasch, senior hurricane specialist, wrote in his Monday morning forecast discussion. “Users are reminded not to focus on the exact forecast track.”