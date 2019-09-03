Dorian Weakens To A Category 2, But Is "Growing In Size"

  • Residents wade through a street flooded with water brought on by Hurricane Dorian in Freeport, Bahamas, on Tuesday. The storm spent most of Monday and into the morning Tuesday essentially stalled out over the Bahamas, relentlessly pounding the islands with high winds and catastrophic flooding.
    Ramon Espinosa / AP
Originally published on September 3, 2019 12:40 pm

Hurricane Dorian, the massive and deadly storm, has been downgraded to a Category 2 after spending more than a day thrashing Grand Bahama Island. The storm is "finally moving northwestward" according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC also says the storm is "growing in size."

Dorian is roughly 105 miles off the shore of Fort Pierce, Florida, and has maximum sustained winds of 110 miles per hour, according the NHC.

The storm spent most of Monday and into the morning Tuesday essentially stalled out over the Bahamas, relentlessly pounding the islands with high winds and catastrophic flooding.

Hurricane effects will likely be felt in parts of Florida this evening. Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia could feel the effects of Dorian in the coming days.

A hurricane warning remains in effect for Grand Bahama and Abaco Islands, NHC says. It's also forecasting Dorian will "move dangerously close" to Florida's east coast later Tuesday through Wednesday evening.

People gather donations for Hurricane Dorian relief at Christ Episcopal Church in Miami on Tuesday. Hurricane effects will likely be felt in parts of Florida this evening. Georgia, the Carolinas, and Virginia could feel the effects of Dorian in the coming days.
Brendan Smialowski / AFP/Getty Images

Much of Florida's Atlantic coast from Jupiter Inlet near West Palm Beach to as far north to Ponte Vedra Beach near Jacksonville are under a hurricane warning, according to the latest advisory.

In South Carolina, Edisto Beach north to the South Santee River are also under a hurricane warning. NHC says Dorian will move "very near" the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night "and near or over" North Carolina later in the week.

NHC says the storm is picking up speed, ever so slightly, now moving toward the northwest near 2 miles per hour "and a slightly faster motion" is expected later today and tonight, with a turn north forecast by Wednesday evening.

Though the storm has lost some of its initial punch it — it made landfall Sunday as a Category 5 walloping the Abaco Islands with wind gusts of up to 220 miles per hour– the storm remains plenty dangerous.

Hubert Minnis, the Bahamas Prime Minister, announced Monday evening that at least five people died in the storm. Some fear the death toll could rise given the storm's southern eyewall "continues to pound Grand Bahama Island" according to the NHC advisory.

Darren Henfield, the Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs told reporters Monday conditions on the islands remain treacherous.

A road is flooded in Freeport, Grand Bahama, Bahamas. Hurricane Dorian hovered over the Bahamas on Monday, pummeling the islands and is now inching towards the U.S. coast.
Tim Aylen / AP

"From all accounts we have received catastrophic damage. It is not safe to go outdoors. Power lines are down, lamp posts are down, trees are across the street," Henfield said.

NPR's Greg Allen, reporting on the storm from West Palm Beach, Fla., told NPR's Morning Edition Tuesday:

"On Abaco, the U.S. Coast Guard arrived yesterday and has been using helicopters to airlift injured people to safety. But the Bahamian officials haven't really been able to get out much in Abaco yet" Allen said.

He adds that no aid or accurate surveys of the extent of the damage can happen until conditions improve there, which may not come until Wednesday.

The Bahamas Press, an online publication posted video of and stories about Abaco Marsh Harbour being "completely destroyed" by Dorian. In a separate post, Bahamas Press showed images from Abaco that it says are of people who were killed by the storm being loaded on a truck.

The publication also says it believes the death count is higher than the one officials are currently giving.

"PM Hubert Minnis claims the RBPF (Royal Bahamas Police Force) has confirmed five deaths, however, sources on the ground tell us bodies are being collected all across Abaco this afternoon," the publication writes.

According to a Monday advisory by the International Red Cross, Dorian caused "extensive damage" across both Abaco and Grand Bahama. Early estimates by the humanitarian aid organization say as many as "13,000 houses may have been severely damaged or destroyed."

Related Content

Hurricane Dorian Weakens To Category 2, As It Moves Northwest

By Sep 2, 2019

Updated on September 3, 2019 11:10 am

Hurricane Dorian continues to gradually weaken, transforming into a category 2 with maximum sustained winds at 110 mph. The minimum central pressure is at 955 mb and the storm is now moving northwest at 2mph, according to the Tuesday 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center.

#BahamaStrong: Here's How To Help In The Aftermath Of Hurricane Dorian

By & 22 hours ago
Associated Press

Shortly after Hurricane Dorian made landfall at Abaco island Sunday afternoon, it was obvious the storm would be one of the most catastrophic the Bahamas had ever experienced. The Category 5 storm's wind gusts reached a terrifying 220 mph, while storm surge plowed the coast as high as 20 feet, submerging whole towns like Marsh Harbour.

Palm Beach County Asks Residents To Stay Off Roads Due To Wind And Rain Conditions

By 56 minutes ago
Associated Press

Palm Beach County officials are warning residents to stay alert on wind and rain conditions from the slow-moving Hurricane Dorian.

Deputy County Administrator Jon Van Arnam said people should stay put – at least through Tuesday evening.

"We’re asking people to not be on the roads, to stay on the shelters if they’re in the shelters, to stay at home if you’re at home," he said.

He added that Palm Beach county could see strong winds from noon to about 8 p.m. Tuesday. The county is still under a tropical storm warning.

There Will Be More – And More Frequent – Dorians. Can The Islands In Their Path Survive?

By 16 hours ago
NOAA via AP

Hurricane Dorian is predicted to finally leave the Bahamas Tuesday after spending two days wrecking - and in many places drowning -  the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama.

WLRN’s Sundial host Luis Hernandez spoke with Americas editor Tim Padgett about the Bahamas devastation – and the urgent need to help make South Florida’s island neighbors more resilient to monster storms.

Deadly Dorian Pounds Relentlessly At Desperate Bahamas

By 5 hours ago
Associated Press

Hurricane Dorian remained stationary early Tuesday, its relentless winds causing catastrophic damage in the northwest Bahamas, flooding the islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama with walls of water reaching the second floors of buildings, trapping people in attics and drowning the Grand Bahama airport under 6 feet of water. At least five people died and 21 injured people were airlifted to the capital by the U.S. Coast Guard, Bahamas officials said.

"We are in the midst of a historic tragedy," Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said. "The devastation is unprecedented and extensive."